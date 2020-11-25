Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Gun care is an essential chore for any responsible gun owner and we always need new cleaning supplies. Sportsman's Guide has the Guide Gear Universal Gun Cleaning Kit, 62 Pieces Deal on sale for a member price of just $19.99. Free shipping available on all orders of $49+, purchase a few as they make for great x-mass gifts. Compare price online here where even the discount kings at Amazon can not beat this price.

A Guide exclusive… you won't find this exact kit anywhere but here. You get 62 pieces in this Cleaning Kit, to clean and maintain a wide range of firearms, even black powder. Everything you need, neatly organized and right at your fingertips. Everything stores in the included tough molded Case for organization and easy portability. And it's all here for a great Guide price. If it's not in here, you don't need it. All the cleaning essentials, all in one handy case you can take anywhere

Case is easily portable for trips to the range

Top-quality parts for years of use

Full brass rods for durability

Our customers love it! This Kit ranks highly in customer satisfaction and reviews Here's what you get: (3) solid brass rods for .17-.270 cal. rifles and pistols

(3) solid brass rods for .30 cal. and larger rifles, pistols, shotguns and muzzleloaders

(14) bronze brushes

(9) mops

(12) plastic spear-pointed jags and 1 plastic black powder jag

(4) slotted patch loops

(3) utility brushes for gun cleaning

(3) muzzle guards

(3) accessory adapters

(50) 3×1.5″ cleaning patches

(50) 3×3″ cleaning patches

(4) polishing cloths

(1) molded plastic case When we were looking at other cleaning kits on the market, they all fell a little flat. Some were too big and filled with lots of unnecessary pieces, some were too skimpy and had barely enough, or were only for one type of firearm. So we decided to make our own, with everything you could need to keep your favorite firearm humming like a well-oiled machine. From handguns to black powder rifles…it's all in here.

