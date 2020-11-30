Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun & Ammunition Deals page for more savings!

Protect your investment in guns & ammo with SecureIt!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has stock on the Radical Firearms FR16-5.56Soc-12FCR Rifle that with a coupon code you can pick one up for $584.99. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. I tell you to check prices but there are none.

Radical Firearms FR16-5.56Soc-12FCR Rifle The 12” FCR RF-15 rifle features 16” barreled mid-length gas system 5.56mm chambering. Equipped with the MFT Minimalist buttstock, EPG16V2 pistol grip, and a RF free floated 12” FCR skinny M-Lok handguard. A mil-spec lower parts kit is housed within the hard anodized forged aluminum lower receiver. A black Melonited BCG rides within the hard anodized forged aluminum upper receiver. Built entirely in the USA by Radical Firearms in Stafford, Texas. The rifle is covered by RF’s lifetime warranty against manufacturer’s defects.

Some Related Reviews:

Radical Firearms FR16-5.56Soc-12FCR Rifle Deal Cart Check 12/01/2020

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!