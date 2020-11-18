Gun Talk Media Continues to Expand Team with New Hires

Mandeville, LA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Gun Talk Media is proud to announce the addition of Matt Johnson and Gary Killingsworth to their ever-expanding team. As the offerings from Gun Talk continue to grow across all platforms, Gun Talk brings even more operations in-house. Johnson assumed the role of Account Executive at the beginning of November, and Killingsworth became Gun Talk’s first Digital Manager in February, overseeing the launch of multiple new websites and Gun Talk’s OTT streaming platform.

After a nine-year stint among different ad agency media departments in the Minneapolis market, Matt Johnson left to combine his interest in media with his passion for the outdoors. Johnson spent the last 12 years among a few different publishers all within the hunting and shooting sports arena. He has an extensive background in digital media inclusive of video, content development, and social media. Outside of work, Johnson enjoys time with his wife and two kids camping, downhill skiing, fishing, and hiking.

Gun Talk Media’s President, Ryan Gresham, had this to say about the addition of Johnson: “Matt has a wealth of experience working with brands on their marketing messages and integrating media content to maximize results. As Gun Talk Media continues to grow, Matt will be a fantastic resource to our sponsor partners.”

With the addition of Gary Killingsworth, Gun Talk has assembled an expert team for digital, web, and social production and creation. “Gary is an industry veteran and knows the digital landscape,” said Gresham.

“Our digital footprint has expanded over the years with multiple podcasts, websites, e-Newsletters, mobile and streaming apps, videos, and OTT platforms, and Gary is helping us continue to grow even more.”

Prior to joining the Gun Talk team, Gary Killingsworth spent the last decade at Crimson Trace Corporation. During that time, he was involved in multiple digital and creative marketing roles including website design/development, social media, video production, brand development, graphic design, and more. A lifelong “gun guy”, Killingsworth is native Oregonian (“Oregunian”) and is a firearms training enthusiast, an avid baseball fan, bowhunter, and angler. He has three daughters which helps justify his gun and ammo purchasing habits.

Gun Talk Media produces “Tom Gresham's Gun Talk,” a nationally-syndicated radio talk show carried on more than 270 stations as well as the Gun Talk Podcast Network, along with GT Nation and GT Hunt; the television series “GunVenture” and “Guns & Gear” (airing on Sportsman Channel and WildTV), plus the online series “First Person Defender,” now all airing at guntalktv.com, guntalk.com, Gun Talk's Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV channels, the Gun Talk iOS app, the Gun Talk Android app, via Chromecast, or find Gun Talk on YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram. Gun Talk Media also offers “GunDealio”, a smartphone app and website for budget-conscious shooting enthusiasts.