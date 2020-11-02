Guns and Ammo Awards 1791 Gunleather Ultra Custom Holster of the Year

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Miami, FL, U.S. – Continuing to take the firearms industry by storm, the Patent Pending Ultra Custom holster from 1791 Gunleather has been awarded the Holster of the Year by Guns and Ammo. Awarded each year to the top-rated new products in the firearms industry, the Guns and Ammo awards recognize the most innovative new products for hunting and shooting enthusiasts.

1791 Gunleather has changed everything we know about leather holsters. With the Ultra Custom, 1791 Gunleather was able to blend the benefits of a hard-sided Kydex holster with the comfort of a premium leather soft-sided holster. The Ultra Custom is a moldable, shapeable, IWB holster made with two layers of premium steer hide leather blended with 1791 Gunleather’s exclusive Memory-Lok technology. It is the world’s first moldable and re-moldable holster ever produced.

Founded by Alex Toussieh, Ramiro Romani, and Jesus Colin, 1791 Gunleather was born from the desire to produce premium leather holsters at a price point accessible to every gun owner.

“To win an award like this is very exciting and humbling. It’s an incredible honor. At 1791 Gunleather, producing premium products like the Ultra Custom is our standard, not the exception,” says Toussieh. “Jesus Colin, our Master Leather Craftsman has over 30 years of experience working with leather and his team are some of the finest, most skilled leatherworkers in the world. This award, and all of our amazing products, are due to the fine craftsmen like Colin and his team.” “1791 Gunleather will continue to innovate and bring new premium products to market for our amazing customers,” says Romani. “We are thrilled to receive this award, and we will remain focused on continued innovation.”

About 1791 Gunleather:

On December 15, 1791, the United States Supreme Court adopted the Second Amendment as part of the Bill of Rights, promising individuals the right to bear arms. We chose to include the year 1791 in our name to signify our deep respect for those rights. Every 1791 Gunleather and 1791 Tactical piece is handcrafted one-at-a-time using 100% American-made materials. Four generations of professional leather artisans painstakingly integrate innovative materials with high-quality components, to deliver the versatility found in each piece. From the moment you receive your 1791 Gunleather product, you’ll recognize the uniqueness and perfection that distinguishes us from our competitors. 1791 Gunleather offers a Lifetime Warranty on every single product we craft. 1791 Gunleather is perfect for any condition and duty-ready for tactical applications as well as everyday carry.