Here Is Who Runs Things If Perdue & Loeffler Lose the Race for U.S. Senate

Opinion

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Things should not have come to runoff elections in Georgia. But they have. The stakes are extremely high for Second Amendment supporters. Just how high? Look at who will be running things or who could be running things if anti-Second Amendment extremists Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win the runoffs.

Here's what we know for sure:

Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority Leader

If Chuck Schumer is Senate Majority Leader, at a bare minimum we will be facing a potential nuke. That’s the elimination of the filibuster – a protection that in 2013 saved tens of millions of innocent, law-abiding Americans who would have seen their Second Amendment rights infringed over a horrific act they did not commit (the Sandy Hook shooting).

What is worse is that the nuke would unleash campaign finance “reform” that would, in essence, rig future campaigns and election against Second Amendment supporters. The first line of defense for the Second Amendment has always been the exercising of our First Amendment rights. Schumer will go after our First Amendment rights, then he will move to pack the courts so that the resulting stooges appointed will ratify the denial of our ability to even make the argument, then our Second Amendment rights become easy pickings.

Now, for the awful possibilities:

Attorney General

Should he take office on January 20, 2021 we know that whoever Joe Biden appoints will be hostile to our rights. The name doesn’t really matter. We’ll see no defense of unjust infringements on our rights. We’ll see a refusal to prosecute various crimes, often while the same big-city mayors blame states that respect the Second Amendment. Then, there is the chance this Attorney General may be tasked with various prosecutions, whether of Trump officials or if they will join with the tyrannical Cuomo-James regime in New York.

Secretary of the Treasury

BATF is not part of the Treasury Department any longer, but this position could still matter. Why? Because Treasury still has the Internal Revenue Service, and you can bet that one thing we will see is an army of Lois Lerner wannabes being unleashed against Second Amendment supporters.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman

Who would have thought that Dianne Feinstein would have been the least bad option for Second Amendment supporters?

Well, she is going to be stepping down as the top Dem. So, it’s good news in once sense. The problem is, who replaces her? Will it be Sheldon Whitehouse, who has not only spouted conspiracy theories about the Federalist Society, but who also sought to use RICO against opponents of his environmental policies? Or would it be Richard Durbin, the number two Democrat, who was one of five Senators who threatened the Supreme Court over the New York City gun case? How about Mazie Hirono, who thinks one’s political views are determinative of guilt?

Literally, it would be a case of picking your poison. These would be avowed enemies, and they would be willing to act on that animus, targeting you for your rights.

That does not have to be the case. To build a firewall to protect our rights, Second Amendment supporters need to back Loeffler and Perdue, then also support the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund and their Institute for Legislative Action, in order to be ready for 2022 and 2024.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.