Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun & Ammunition Deals page for more savings!

Protect your investment in guns & ammo with SecureIt!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Guide has a great price on Hexmag AR15 5.56/.223Rem 30 Rounds Magazines for $53.95 for five with FREE Shipping. Check prices here or here and you see why we like this deal.

Hexmag AR15 5.56/.223Rem 30 Rounds Magazines. Here's a no-slip tip: Pack your range bag with Hexmag® AR-15 magazines and get the peace of mind that comes with smart, sure-grip design, top-notch reliability, and easy identification. Tested and approved by the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA). HexID makes it easy to identify which ammo you're reaching for Shooters have known for years that color is the simplest way to mark magazines. That's why Hexmag developed their HexID Color Identification System. No more messing with tape or paint. These mags have an easy to see, easy to identify color marker on the bottom that makes finding a particular magazine in a mag pouch, gear bag or storage cabinet easier than ever. Reinforced polymer construction is lighter than other leading AR-15 magazines, yet just as tough

Patent-pending hexagon surface pattern provides a superior grip for sure handling

HexID color identification system allows for fast, easy identification of caliber

Anti-tilt, high-vis orange follower helps prevent residue particles from entering rifle and allows for safer cleaning of rifle chamber

Tool-free design can be disassembled and cleaned without using tools or bullet tips

Heat-treated 17-7 PH stainless steel spring resists corrosion, allowing for long-term magazine storage while fully loaded

30 Rounds Order today!

All Hexmag Series-2 Polymer Magazines are well-reviewed:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!