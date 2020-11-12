Hogue Announces New Beavertail HandALL Grip Sleeves for Hellcat

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Continuing the expansion of Hogue’s HandALL grip sleeve line, models are now available for the Springfield Armory Hellcat. Numerous customer requests quickly gained the interest of Hogue engineers since the Hellcat’s initial release. Hogue answered with an all-new Beavertail grip sleeve guaranteed to enhance the shooting experience of this compact, everyday carry pistol.

The advantages of Hogue’s Beavertail grip sleeves on polymer pistols are evident upon installation. Perceived recoil is significantly reduced by Hogue’s renowned ultra-soft rubber. The beavertail feature provides added protection for the purlicue of the hand, while the finger grooves allow consistent grasp and secure hold.

It has become common for shooters to resort to custom stippling to upgrade the factory texture of polymer pistols; however, this practice ultimately compromises the original condition of the firearm’s frame. To avoid this irreversible trade-off, Hogue has perfected their Beavertail grip sleeve design to ensure a long-lasting, yet non-permanent alternative that will greatly enhance the

shooter’s grip experience. Hogue HandALL Beavertail grip sleeves come in a variety of colors and retail at an affordable $12.95.





Hogue Grip sleeves are manufactured in their family-owned and operated facilities under the direct supervision of the Hogue family. Hogue Inc. supports local dealers and encourages customers to purchase Hogue products locally. For more information please call Hogue directly at 1-800-438-4747 or visit www.hogueinc.com.