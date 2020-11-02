Holosun Announces New Compact X2 Series Pistol Optics

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- City of Industry, CA (November 2, 2020) – Holosun takes pistol optics to a new level with the X2 series. Based on the popular V2 series, new technologies deliver major upgrades that increase control and tactical abilities in the field. The X2 series' technological advancements are a major advantage for shooters looking for an edge.

The X2 series incorporates updated programming that improves performance and usability. The new Lock Mode is a key feature that prevents unintentional setting changes while the firearm is being carried. The Lock Mode is a critical element of the new design, and it ensures the settings are never inadvertently changed and are duty-ready at any given moment.

Adapted from our 2018-2019 L/M (Law Enforcement Model) pistol optics, Lock Mode has been incorporated with a new button configuration that combines for easier control of settings and prevents unwanted setting changes while carrying.

X2 Series pistol optics also feature Holosun's side-mounted battery for painless battery replacement and our Solar Failsafe and Shake Awake technologies (depending on model).

HS507C and HS507K X2 Series are shipping now with all other models rolling out in the coming weeks. For more information visit www.holosun.com or email us at [email protected].

HS407C X2

HE407C-GR X2

HS407CO X2

HS507C X2

HE507C-GR X2

HE508T-RD X2

HS407K X2

HS507K X2





About Holosun Technologies

Holosun Technologies, located in the City of Industry, California, was established in 2013 by one of the industry's most successful OEM manufacturers. Holosun is committed to creating innovative optic, laser/IR technologies that benefit a broad range of shooting, hunting, law enforcement, and military needs.

Over the course of the past decade, Holosun has been at the forefront of developing new sight technologies to fulfill a variety of shooting needs. Our product line includes innovations such as; 50,000 hr battery life, solar options, the ability to change reticles with the press of a button and IR/Laser units that utilize the most recent advancements in laser and LED technology. At Holosun, we pride ourselves on producing cutting-edge equipment with a competitive price that astounds the customer and the competition.

For more information, please visit WWW.HOLOSUN.COM