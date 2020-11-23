Important Safety Recall on Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ Pistols

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Smith & Wesson Inc. announced today that the Company has identified two M&P Shield EZ Pistols on which the hammers manufactured by our supplier were cracked. In those firearms, the hammer failed to fully engage the sear, causing the round to fire, cycling the slide, and potentially resulting in multiple discharges without depressing the trigger.

In all cases, the firearm will NOT fire unless the grip safety is depressed.

While this condition has been found only in two hammers, and our investigation suggests that these two incidents are very isolated, any unintended discharge of a firearm has the potential to cause injury. Therefore, we have established this Safety Recall as a precautionary measure to ensure that all M&P Shield EZ Pistols in service meet our design specifications, as any unintended discharge of a firearm has the potential to cause injury. This notice applies ONLY to M&P Shield EZ pistols (including Performance Center® models) manufactured between March 1, 2020, and October 31, 2020, and only to a small percentage of that population. It does NOT apply to all SHIELD™ pistols.

Stop using your M&P Shield EZ pistol until you determine whether it is included in this safety recall, and if so until it has been inspected and repaired by Smith & Wesson, if necessary.

We are asking consumers of all M&P®9 Shield EZ, and M&P380 Shield EZ, including Performance Center models, to go to MPShieldEZrecall.com and input their serial number, or call 888-871-7114, to determine whether the hammer of their M&P Shield EZ Pistol was from a manufacturing lot that was potentially affected. This notice applies ONLY to certain M&P Shield EZ model pistols, and not all M&P Shield pistols.

If your M&P Shield EZ Pistol is included in this recall, as determined by the website link or telephone number above, please follow the instructions on the website link, or call 888-871-7114 and we will arrange for the return of your firearm to Smith & Wesson for inspection. After inspection, if the hammer from your firearm is affected, it will be replaced at no cost to you. We expect that this entire process will take no longer than 10 business days, and your pistol will be returned as quickly and efficiently as possible. All shipping and replacement costs will be covered by Smith & Wesson.

For M&P Shield EZ Pistol owners outside the United States, see our list of Authorized Warranty Centers available at smith-wesson.com/customer-service/warranty-stations, who will inspect your pistol and replace your hammer as necessary.

