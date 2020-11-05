Jessie Harrison Takes 21st National Title With Support of Bushnell, Hoppe’s Black

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell and Hoppe’s congratulate Jessie Harrison on her national title at the USPSA Race Gun Nationals. Harrison shot her way to top honors with her trusted First Strike 2.0 recording her 21st USPSA national championship.

“The First Strike 2.0 optic gives me that additional level of confidence I need to perform at my peak,” Harrison said. “There are enough variables to worry about on each stage already, so not having to worry about my optic’s performance allows me to breathe a bit easier.”

Featuring a massive objective lens, the First Strike 2.0 is extremely versatile and allows users to quickly find their targets. A natural fit for Open Class pistols, it includes a weaver-style mount with high and low rise, making the First Strike 2.0 equally at home on shotguns or flat-top MSRs. It features an industry-leading battery life that lasts up to 50,000 hours, with a side compartment battery removal and a bright 3-MOA dot.

Hoppe’s #9, Black Cleaner and Elite Gun Oils also played a key role in Harrison’s winning performances.

“Cleaning my guns before a major match is not only part of my routine and prep, it’s actually somewhat therapeutic,” Harrison said. “I find a sense of calmness and order in the details of cleaning and it gives me confidence in my equipment as I head into a match. I use Hoppes #9 every time, not only because it cleans so well, but also because the smell evokes so many wonderful memories!”

Hosted by the Universal Shooting Academy, the Race Gun Nationals were held October 23-25 in Frostproof, Florida.

Harrison is the first female shooter to achieve Grand Master status with the United States Practical Shooting Association and boasts an impressive list of accolades across five shooting disciplines, including multiple World and National Champion shooting titles. For more information on Harrison, check out her Facebook fan page at www.facebook.com/jessielharrison/.

