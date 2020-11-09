Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Brownells has a sale on the KAK Industry KAK Shockwave Pistol Brace package in OD green for just $73.99.

Shockwave is proud to introduce the patent-pending Blade pistol stabilizer. Made from high-strength glass-reinforced polymer, the Blade is manufactured to exacting tolerances and fits all pistols equipped with a standard AR-15 pistol buffer tube (up to 1.25″ in diameter). No special receiver extension needed. This veteran-designed and U.S.A.-manufactured shooting aid improves your marksmanship by providing additional support of your pistol while you still hold and operate it with one hand. The Blade incorporates a vertical “fin,” which you stabilize against the inside of your forearm when in the firing position. Or, you can stabilize the Blade against your cheek for a perfect, steady sight picture. Features: Fits all pistols equipped with a standard AR-15 pistol buffer tube (up to 1.25″ in diameter)—AR pattern, Glock, CZ Scorpion Evo 3, HK9X pattern, etc. Quick and easy to install

Provides additional support during firing

Weighs a scant 5.0 ounces

ATF approved for pistol use

Veteran designed, engineered, marketed, and sold

Made in U.S.A. Includes: Shockwave Blade Pistol Stabilizer

KAK Shockwave Tube

Castle Nut

Mil-Spec Endplate

Carbine Buffer Spring

Standard Carbine Buffer No half-hour installation process. Just slip it on and tighten the large set screw for a rock-solid installation.

