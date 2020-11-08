Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Magpul AR15 mags, get them while you can at this great price. Botach Tactical has the Magpul Gen M2 MOE 5.56mm 30 round Magazines in-stock and shipping now for $10.98 each that is as good a price as we have seen in months and with no coupon-code, pre-order, bulk-buy hoops to jump through. Buy as many or as few as you like. Check prices online here or here.

The PMAG 30 AR/M4 GEN M2 MOE is a 30-round 5.56×45 NATO (.223 Remington) AR15/M4 compatible magazine. The PMAG offers a cost competitive upgrade from the aluminum USGI. It features an impact-resistant polymer construction, easy to disassemble design with a flared floorplate for positive magazine extraction, resilient stainless-steel spring for corrosion resistance, and an anti-tilt, self-lubricating follower for increased reliability.

