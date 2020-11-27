Gun Gear: Magpul MOE Carbine Stock, Mil Spec – Black just….$24.99

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Aero Precision has the Magpul MOE Carbine Mil-Spec Stock in Black on a Black Friday sale for $24.99 while supplies last.

The MOE Stock – Mil-Spec Model (Magpul Original Equipment) is a drop-in replacement buttstock. For AR15/M16 carbines using mil-spec sized receiver extension tubes. Designed for light, fast action the streamlined A-frame profile avoids snagging and shields the release latch to prevent accidental activation. Features: Sloping cheek weld combines a slim profile with user comfort

Shielded release latch prevents snagging and accidental operation

Premium chrome-silicon lock spring provides positive locking and long service life

Side mounting slots accept optional cheek risers for NON AR15/M4 applications

Removable 0.30″ Rubber Butt-Pad offers an anti-slip surface and increases impact protection

Compatible with Magpul ASAP®, ASAP® QD, and other receiver-mount sling attachments

Sling Mounts

Rear/Bottom – 1.25″ sling loops

Toe – Lanyard hole for custom para-cord rigs The Mil-Spec Model includes a standard 0.30″ thick rubber butt-pad which provides positive shoulder purchase to prevent slippage even with body armor or modular gear.

