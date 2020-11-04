MasterPiece Arms (MPA) Unveils the MPA AR9 PCC

Comer, Ga. (Ammoland.com) – MasterPiece Arms (MPA), manufacturers of the MPA BA Rifles and Chassis Systems, is pleased to introduce the MasterPiece Arms AR9 PCC (Pistol Caliber Carbine). Specifically designed for superior reliability and maximum accuracy, the AR9 PCC still retains the familiar handling and controls of the AR platform. This outstanding carbine was designed by competition shooters for maximum performance but is still capable of in-home personal defense and other tactical situations. The AR9 PCC is the first release from MPA’s recent product line acquisition from CK Arms.

The MPA design team has designed the MPA AR9 PCC lower receiver to be compatible with the GLOCK pattern magazines in 9mm. The new 7075 billet-machined aluminum receiver models also accept standard AR accessories like furniture, triggers, charging handles, buttstocks, and optics, and incorporate an integral trigger guard and flared magwell for fast reloading.

The MPA AR9 PCC closed-bolt blowback operating system is soft shooting and reliable with a wide variety of 9mm loads and exhibits flawless feeding with all common pistol bullet profiles, including hollow point and ball ammunition. The AR9 PCC proprietary bolt carrier group with heavy duty claw extractor and plunger ejector is tuned for exceptional reliability and has been optimized in weight for less reciprocating mass, which equals a flatter and softer shooting platform.

During the test and evaluation process, multiple buffers and recoil systems were tested and evaluated. MPA chose the best performing combination that enhanced the shootability of the rifle that puts it a tier above the competition. The AR9 PCC is also an excellent suppressor host with minimal gas blowback and enhanced accuracy over the other designs. Like all of its rifle products, MPA uses 416R SS match-grade button-rifled 1-10” twist 9mm barrels to ensure that the AR9 PCC meets MPA’s stringent quality and accuracy requirements.

MPA AR9 PCC Specifications:

Billet machined lower from 7075 aluminum

Caliber specific upper with a flared ejection port

Hard coat black anodized (type 3) and Cerakoted

Enhanced magwell for easy magazine loading

16” lightweight 416R stainless steel barrel, 1:10 Twist

Anodized low profile handguard and buffer tube

Multi-port steel Cerakoted compensator

Optimized buffer and recoil system

Machined aluminum S2 Grip

Match grade accuracy

Suppressor ready

½-36 TPI muzzle threads

Competition ready

Adjustable buttstock

GLOCK style 17 round Magpul magazine included (PMAG17 GL9)

Rifle Weight 6.25 lbs.

Available in black, blue, red, and green

MPA Lifetime Warranty

MSRP $1,499.99

MPA makes every effort to get the product to the customer as quickly as possible. These are hand-built precision instruments and not production components. To see MPA’s latest delivery and lead times for all Bolt Action Rifles and Chassis, visit https://masterpiecearms.com/bolt-action-rifle-and-chassis-current-delivery-times/.

About MasterPiece Arms:

MasterPiece Arms main offices, located in Comer, Georgia, combines quality engineering and state-of-the-art manufacturing to design and produce firearms, such as highly successful BA Rifles and Chassis Systems. Masterpiece Arms uses high accuracy CNC machining, turning, barrel making, laser cutting, and bending in its manufacturing process controlled by their ISO9002/TS16949 Registered Quality System.

MPA engineers test and retest our weapons to provide customers with one of the most enjoyable guns available. With versatile uses, such as personal and home protection, long-range shooting, hunting, and tactical interests, MPA products are one of a kind and backed by a lifetime warranty for original owners. Learn more about MasterPiece Arms products at www.masterpiecearms.com or call 866.803.0000.

