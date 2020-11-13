Mia Anstine Wins Women’s Outdoor Media Association Award

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Durango, CO – (November 12, 2020) — The Women’s Outdoor Media Association (WOMA) recently presented Mia Anstine of Durango, CO, with their first-ever WOMA Founder’s Award. The recipient of the WOMA Founder’s Award is recognized for her continued support of shooting sports, hunting, fishing, and archery.

According to WOMA President, Lenee Landis, “We chose Mia to receive the initial WOMA Founder’s Award because of her lifetime commitment to volunteerism and her passion for educating women and juniors to participate in a wide variety of outdoor activities. The premise of this award is to recognize ‘unsung heroes’ who are selfless in devoting their time and ability to engage women in the outdoor lifestyle while building their confidence and teaching them important skills.”

Anstine has volunteered as an instructor at the WOMA’s annual She Never Quit charity event for 5 years, “We also want to recognize that she’s involved as a volunteer for other organizations on local, state and national levels” said Landis.“Mia embodies the generous and passionate spirit required to guide women with a desire to learn more about the outdoors on a journey of self-discovery and success. We’re thrilled to have her on our team and delighted to recognize her dedication by presenting her with our WOMA Founder’s Award.” Landis added.

“It is an honor to receive recognition for my volunteer work and devotion to education,” said Anstine. “While a ‘thank you’ is not necessary, it sure does feel good. I hope this award inspires others to step up and volunteer in the outdoor industry so they too can recognize the fulfillment that comes along with teaching others how special the shooting, hunting, fishing, and outdoor lifestyle is,” she said.

The WOMA Founder’s Award recognizes Anstine’s work at WOMA events as well as her continual contributions via her own company, MAC Outdoors, plus her efforts with the Colorado Sportsman’s Roundtable, Safari Club International, the DC Project, and the many other outreach endeavors she participates in. “Mia is a mentor and has the ability to do it all with patience and a smile; she has made a profound impact on women’s lives,” said Landis.