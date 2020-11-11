Million MAGA March Saturday, November 14, 2020, 1301 Pennsylvania Ave, at 12pm.

Washington, DC – -(AmmoLand.com)- President Trump is a fighter, but he needs us to stand with him and fight too! Oath Keepers and Patriots, duty calls!

We must all march on Washington D.C. and directly back-up and defend President Trump as he fights against the ongoing coup that is attempting to steal the election. Start rolling toward DC now! Join in on:

Million MAGA rally scheduled in Washington D.C. this Saturday, November 14, 2020, 1301 Pennsylvania Ave, at 12pm.

Infowars Stop the Steal Caravan! Owen Shroyer is leading a caravan of patriots across the nation to converge on D.C. this Friday and Saturday, to converge and join in with the other rally initiatives, all standing together on Saturday. Go to www.stopthestealcaravan.com to learn more.

WE WILL BE THERE, in D.C., and we urge YOU to be there!

Oath Keepers Volunteer Security Op For Washington D.C.

Oath Keepers is sending some of our most experienced LEO and military combat veterans into D.C. to help keep patriots safe this Saturday, and in the days to come. Oath Keepers is linking up with the Infowars Stop the Steal Caravan and with the organizers of the Million MAGA event, and we will do all we can to assist with volunteer security on the ground inside D.C.

Oath Keepers will also have some of our most skilled special warfare veterans standing by armed, just outside D.C., as an emergency QRF in the event of a worst-case scenario in D.C. (such as a “Benghazi” style assault on the White House by communist terrorists, in conjunction with stand-down orders by traitor generals).

Our men will be standing by, awaiting the President’s orders to call us up as the militia, which would override D.C.’s ridiculous anti-gun laws (by federal statute, all Americans from age 17-45 are subject to being called up as the militia by the President, and all military veterans are subject to being called up until age 65 because of our training and experience). – Stay tuned for further details.

We call on all our LEO, military, Fire, EMS, and search and rescue brothers and sisters nationwide to also volunteer, either for the inside D.C. security op, or for the outside D.C. contingency QRF. You do NOT have to be an Oath Keepers member to volunteer, but you do need to be a trained professional. All military and LEO veterans are encouraged to volunteer (we will put you to work!), but we especially need combat arms veterans, SWAT and riot trained LEOs, EMS, Fire, intel personnel, logistics, EOD, etc. You must be cool and calm under pressure, disciplined, and a quiet professional.

NOTE: For the volunteer security op inside D.C., to protect rally attendees, we also invite the participation of other patriot groups, such as bikers, who are not prior service but who have training, backgrounds, or experience that give them a capacity to effectively deal with unlawful physical violence by leftist terrorists. But, again, you must be calm under pressure and committed to the ethos of the quiet professional. We have found that it un-nerves the leftists to have to deal with stone-faced patriots who don’t react to them running their mouths, but who are eminently capable if things turn physical. Remember, the eyes of the nation, and the world, are on us.

To volunteer, email us at: [email protected]

Please also cc our backup volunteer email: [email protected]

Please let us know what state you are from, and whether you want to serve inside D.C. or on the outside QRF, or both.

You will go through a comprehensive vetting process, including in-person. Again, we welcome the participation of like-minded groups and their leadership, whether veteran groups, three percenters, bikers, etc. Please have your leadership contact us and we will work with you, as we have on many past operations.

If you can’t make it to D.C. in person, please donate to support those who can. We have brave veterans who are traveling there from across the nation, and they need your support to maintain their watch until we prevail. Go here to donate:

All Patriots Must March On D.C. Now!

We encourage ALL patriots to join together in D.C., beginning this Saturday, November 14, 2020. (NOTE: You do NOT have to be vetted to attend the protests/rallies. Just show up. Vetting is only for those who want to be part of the Oath Keepers security op. Nor do you need to be prior service. ALL patriots need to show up). Understand that this Saturday’s march/rally is just the beginning, and there needs to be a strong, ongoing patriot presence in D.C. going forward.

At a Stop the Steal protest in VA this past Sunday, we met elderly ladies who have been protesting in D.C. If they are brave enough to enter D.C. to stand up, so can you. Show up. Those of us who are more able-bodied will help keep you safe.

This election was stolen and this is a communist/Deep State coup, every bit as corrupt and illegitimate as what is done in third world banana republics. We must refuse to EVER recognize this as a legitimate election, and refuse to recognize Biden as a legitimate winner, and refuse to ever recognize him as the President of the United States. This election was stolen by corrupt, law-breaking Democrat partisans on the ground, and by the manipulation of the CIA created HAMMR (“Hammer”) and Scorecard programs.

What President Trump Must Do To Defeat The Deep State Coup

A. President Trump must refuse to concede. No matter what, he must not concede. This election was stolen by domestic enemies. Period. President Trump must refuse to recognize it as legitimate because it is not legitimate. He must follow the advice Hillary Clinton gave to Biden – to refuse to concede, no matter what. But by President Trump refusing to concede, he is stopping a coup rather than engaging in one.

B. President Trump MUST declassify ALL of the dirty secrets in the files of the CIA, NSA, FBI, ODNI, etc. on all of the compromised political, legal, academic, business, media, social elites, etc. He needs to order our Special Operations troops in SOCOM to take lead on securing all facilities where all the data is stored, and he must have SOCOM intelligence officers take lead on following his orders to IMMEDIATELY declassify all of the files on compromised American elites, so we can defeat the Deep State. The dirty secrets – who is a pedophile, who has taken bribes from Communist China and other foreign enemies, who has engaged in murder, etc, are the swam water that the swamp creatures swim in. It is how they are all both controlled and protected. So long as they obey the Deep State, they are immune from exposure and prosecution. If they dare to refuse to obey the Deep State, they can be destroyed by it in a matter of seconds. That is how the Deep State controls people. That is the root of its power (along with the Federal Reserve control on the financial system). And President Trump must strike at the root.

C. President Trump must do a MASS “WIKILEAKS”/SNOWDEN STYLE DATA DUMP. Both Julian Assange and Eric Snowden were heroes in the fight against the Deep State precisely because they dared to do what the Deep State fears most – exposure. The Deep State can throw such patriots into prison. But, it can’t stop the President of the United States, the Commander-in-Chief, from declassifying and dumping ALL of the Deep State’s dirty laundry. He has absolute authority to declassify anything he wants, and to disclose it to the American people. And he needs to do that for corrupt, compromised elites of both major parties. There are GOP traitors too, and they have undermined and worked to destroy our nation from within, right along with the domestic enemies within the Democratic Party and the communist left that is not dominating that party. Expose them all, once and for all. And may the heavens fall (it will be the Deep State that falls).

This is his final, last chance to actually drain the swamp.

What We The People Must Do

A patriot from Serbia, who also loves America, shows us the way:

“What we have done, and what you probably need to do: Peaceful protests, good, well played round 1

A complete civil disobedience, they are not your representatives. They are FOREIGN puppet government.

Connect with the local police and start organize by neighborhoods to stay safe (we didn’t need this step)

We swarmed the streets and started confronting the opponents. I know, not nice, but it must be done if the institutions stop to exist

Millions gathered in our capital. There were no barricades strong enough to stop them, nor the police determined enough to stop them

Police and Military aligned with the people after few hours of fist-fight

We stormed the Parliament

And burned down fake state Television! WE WON! However, we made a mistake. We have not removed ALL of his people from their positions. That was the only mistake. They are going to fight to the end, you must do the same. Take that glorious flag from the chest. That old flag your ancestors flew while fighting for liberty. Kiss your old Garand, and your Bible. Do what you need to do. You have it in your genes. Make your grand-parents proud, and make your future grandsons proud.” “GOD BLESS AMERICA!” The man knows of what he speaks! STAND NOW, OR KNEEL FOREVER.

We must stand, and we WILL stand. Last night, on a conference call with Oath Keepers from around the country, I urged them to stop at Arlington National Cemetery on their way to D.C. to visit their brothers and sisters and to reflect on all they gave for this nation – many of them giving their lives, with many of them dying in their teen years. They passed the torch of freedom to us. Now it is our watch, and now it is our time to stand in the breach. As the late, great cowboy patriot LaVoy Finicum said:

“It doesn’t matter how it ends, It Matters How You Stand“

On your feet! Stand up, hook up, check equipment … and shuffle to the door my brothers and sisters.

Stewart Rhodes

Founder of Oath Keepers

U.S. Army Airborne disabled veteran; volunteer firefighter veteran.Yale Law School graduate; former member of Rep. Ron Paul’s D.C. staff.

About Oath Keepers:

Oath Keepers is a non-partisan association of current and formerly serving military, reserves, National Guard, veterans, Peace Officers, and Fire Fighters who will fulfill the Oath we swore, with the support of like-minded citizens who take an Oath to stand with us, to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, so help us, God. Our Oath is to the Constitution.

For more information, visit www.oathkeepers.org.