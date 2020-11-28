NSSF Member Employees Shine in Shot Business ‘40 Under 40’ Listing

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SHOT Business, the official publication of NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, recently published its December 2020 issue. Its most notable feature article, and the first of its kind to appear between the covers of the journal, was its “40 Under 40 Awards,” which highlighted 40 people under 40 moving the industry forward in extraordinary ways.

“Today’s gun owners—younger, female and more diverse across the board—need people within the firearm industry they can relate to, people who speak their language and with whom they can make the personal connection that is needed to keep them engaged and participating in the shooting sports,” said Slaton White, SHOT Business Editor. “Those industry professionals making those connections with today’s gun buyers and recreational shooters are, by and large, under 40 years of age, and it’s high time they were recognized for their talents and innovations.”

More than a few of the nominees work for or with NSSF member companies.

“We are so impressed with what these professionals have accomplished and how they’re building bridges with the public we’ve never had before,” said Chris Dolnack, NSSF Senior Vice President and CMO. “That so many of them work for NSSF member companies speaks to the greater strengths of these brands and their willingness to embrace new ways of communicating with the public. It’s what our industry needs, and we’re very proud to see our members leading the way forward.”

Notable “40 Under 40” industry influencers working for or with NSSF member companies include:

