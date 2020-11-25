Powertex Launches New Online Merchandise Store

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Several leading outdoor gear brands from the Vista Outdoor Inc. portfolio of brands has partnered with Powertex in launching a new e-commerce platform for brand ambassadors, enthusiasts, and fans. The collection of brands, including Bushnell, Bushnell Golf, RCBS, Champion Range, and Targets and Hoppe’s, will feature exclusive branded merchandise and apparel on the dynamic Powertex e-commerce platform. ( https://outdoorapparel.net/ )

With over 25 years of experience building branded merchandise programs for leading brands in the hunting, shooting, and outdoor recreational industries, Powertex has created a unique program for these leading hunting, shooting and golf accessories brands to enhance customer loyalty while also supporting larger Vista Outdoor licensing strategies.

Featuring branded apparel, headwear, and accessories from Bushnell, Bushnell Golf, RCBS, Champion Range, and Targets and Hoppe’s brands, enthusiasts and fans will find the brands they love while forming a sense of community. Whether they’re out in the field or out on the town, users can show their pride wherever they go.

The e-commerce store is active and can be found at www.outdoorapparel.net. Access to the site can also be found through each brand’s website and social media channels. Create an account or sign-up for email alerts to receive regular updates featuring exclusive specials, discounts, and promotions.

For more information about this partnership, the merchandise, or other inquiries, please contact Powertex’s Customer Service via email at [email protected].

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products in the growing outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products, and has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality, and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. Vista Outdoor is headquartered in Utah and has manufacturing operations and facilities in 13 U.S. States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico along with international customer service, sales, and sourcing operations in Asia, Australia, Canada, and Europe.