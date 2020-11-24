Primary Arms Optics Releases New Glx Microdot Riser Mounts

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- HOUSTON, TEXAS – Primary Arms Optics is proud to announce the release of the new GLx Microdot Risers. GLx products bring premium technology and materials into an approachable price point, and these mounts stand out with exceptional material quality and engineering at an affordable value. Both absolute and lower 1/3 co-witness models are priced at $49.99, making them a great choice on any budget.

Primary Arms GLx Riser Mounts

“The GLx riser mounts are engineered from the ground up to be a rugged lightweight mounting solution for any industry standard mount interfaces. The oversized, hardened-steel hardware and tough 6061-T6 body make it one of the most dependable mounts on the market, especially at its price point,” says Robert Sheets, Primary Arms’ Director of Engineering. “GLx riser mounts will be available in both absolute co-witness and lower 1/3 heights, and each configuration includes all necessary hardware as well as a spacer to even further increase mount height versatility.”

Durability is essential to a high-quality mount, and GLx mounts are engineered to last a lifetime. The durable 6061-T6 aluminum main body and keeper are enhanced by two sets of oversized, hardened-steel hardware, featuring a black zinc phosphate coating for added resistance to corrosion. In addition to the cross bolts which act as recoil lugs, the mount base also includes a machined recoil lug to retain zero through repeated impact. When torqued to 55-65in-lbs the cross bolts provide over 3800lbs of clamping force ensuring zero retention through even the harshest abuse.

Beyond build quality, GLx risers strive for exceptional value. Even with their affordable pricing, these mounts come with several convenient additions that go above and beyond their competition. Out of the box, GLx mounts come with an added spacer, providing the user two separate mounting heights (1.41/1.535 and 1.64/1.765) to match their preference. As with other GLx products, Primary Arms backs these mounts with a lifetime warranty and commitment to customer satisfaction. To order your GLx riser mount, please visit the product page on primaryarms.com or at your favorite Primary Arms Optics retailer.

About Primary Arms Optics

Started in 2007, Primary Arms Optics seeks to provide the best optics you can get for any budget. Utilizing the highly regarded, repeatedly-proven ACSS reticle, Primary Arms optics boast unparalleled precision and adaptability for superior performance across ranges. With four product tiers available (Classic, SLx, GLx, PLx), anyone can afford to equip themselves with the latest in optics technology. In addition, every product is backed with Primary Arms’ total commitment to customer satisfaction.