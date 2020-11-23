Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun & Ammunition Deals page for more savings!

Protect your investment in guns & ammo with SecureIt!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has 1000 Round Ammo Cans of Prvi Partizan 9mm FMJ 124 Grain ammo in stock and shipping as of this post date for $599.99 each. That is $0.599 each a round, plus a FREE and reusable ammo can.

PPU (Prvi Partizan) is one of the oldest, largest and most versatile ammunition manufacturers in Europe. Their factory is located in the city of Uzice in southwestern Serbia. They have been manufacturing ammunition since 1928 and currently supply ammunition to the armed forces and police of Serbia as well as many other countries. In addition to that, we also produce sporting and hunting ammunition. The quality of PPU products is always a priority and to that end, utilizes only the most modern equipment and machinery. Through years of research and innovation, PPU has managed to develop a wide assortment of ammunition, which will suit the needs of the most particular users. Thanks to rigorous quality control and precise workmanship PPU delivers highly reliable ammunition with high-performance characteristics. This 1000 round bulk pack will provide hours on enjoyment or training and the steel ammo can is an added plus. DETAILS Caliber: 9×19 NATO (9mm)

Bullet Weight: 124 grain

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket

Casing: Brass

Muzzle Velocity: 1263 fps

Muzzle Energy: 439 ft. lbs.

Ballistic Coefficient: 0.169

Quantity: 1000 Whether it's Fur, Feathers, or the range, Palmetto State Armory has the best ammunition selection for you!

Some Related Reviews, Not Exact Same Product:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!