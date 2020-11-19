Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- The PSA AR-V 16″ 9mm 1/10 LightweightM-LOK MOE EPT Rifle is a brand new rifle from Palmetto State Armory and now they have it in-stock while supplies last for $1049.99. Ammoland News was the first to review this rifle just a few short weeks ago, check out the review page here “PSA AR-V 9mm Pistol Caliber Carbine, First Shots with the New PCC“.

Barrel: 16″ chrome moly steel barrel. Chambered in 9mm, (9×19), with a 1/10 twist. The barrel is nitride treated for durability and finished off with a Palmetto State Armory 13.5″ Lightweight M-Lok free-float rail and a bird cage style A2 flash hider. Upper: Forged 7075 T6 aluminum AR-V slick side upper is hard coat anodized black for durability. These upper receivers are made for us right here in the USA. Bolt Carrier Group: AR-V 9mm BCG. Nitride treated 8620 steel bolt, with an enhanced firing pin and external 5.56 style extractor. The bolt carrier group is compatible with most aftermarket fire control groups. DETAILS Barrel Length: 16″

Gas System: Blowback

Barrel Profile: A2

Barrel Steel: 4150V Chrome Moly Steel

Barrel Finish: Nitride

Chrome Lining: None

Muzzle Thread: 1/2-28

Chamber: 9mm (9×19)

Twist Rate: 1 in 10″

Barrel Extension: Blowback

Diameter at Gas Block: N/A

Gas Block Type: N/A

Muzzle Device: Birdcage Flash Hider

Receiver Material: Forged 7075 T6

Receiver Type: AR-V Slick Side Upper

Handguard Type: PSA 13.5″ Lightweight M-Lok

Bolt Carrier Group Included: Yes

Bolt Steel: 8620

Bolt Carrier Profile: AR-V 9mm Bolt Carrier Group

Last Round Bolt Hold Open: Yes

Charging Handle Included: Yes

Lower Receiver: Forged 7075 T6 Aluminum

Receiver Finish: Hardcoat Anodized

Fire Control Group: Single-Stage, Enhanced Polished Trigger (EPT)

Grip: Magpul, Black

Buffer Tube: 7075 T6 Aluminum

Adjustment: 5-Position

Stock: Magpul MOE Stock, Black

Magazine: PSA AK-V U9 35 Round 9x19mm Magazine, Black (Also compatible with CZ Scorpion Mags) Lower:. Forged 7075 T6 aluminum and then hard coat anodized, these lowers are purpose built to accept AR-V U9 and CZ Scorpion Magazines. The lower is assembled with a Palmetto State Armory MOE EPT lower build kit with a Magpul Grip and Stock. This product features last round bolt hold open.

