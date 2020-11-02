PSA Pa-15 16” Nitride M4 Carbine 5.56 NATO MOE AR15 Rifle, OD Green $689.99

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has back-in-stock its popular Magpul equipped PSA Pa-15 16” Nitride M4 Carbine 5.56 NATO MOE AR15 Rifle in the OD Green colorway for just $689.99.

Barrel: Chrome Moly steel. Chambered in 5.56 NATO, with a 1:7 twist rate, M4 barrel extension, and a carbine-length gas system. Barrel is finished off with an ODG Magpul MOE Carbine-Length handguard, F-Marked gas sight base, and an A2 flash hider. Upper: Forged 7075-T6 A3 AR upper is machined to MIL-SPECS and hard coat anodized. Uppers include forward assist and dust cover. These uppers are made for us right here in the USA by a Mil-Spec manufacturer. Bolt: Full-auto profile bolt carrier group. Shot-peened, mil-spec Carpenter No. 158® steel bolt. Gas key hardened to USGI Specifications, fastened with grade 8 screws, and staked per Mil-Spec. 8620 steel M-16 profile carrier is chrome lined and phosphate coated. Barrel Length: 16″

Barrel Material: 4150V Chrome Moly Vanadium Steel

Barrel Profile: M4

Chamber: 5.56 NATO

Twist Rate: 1 in 7”

Extension: M4

Gas System: Carbine-Length

Gas Block Type: F-marked Front Sight Base

Upper Receiver: Forged 7075 T6 Aluminum

Receiver Style: M4 flat top with feedramps

Receiver Finish: Hardcoat Anodized

Forward Assist: Yes

Dust Cover: Yes

Handguard Type: Polymer

Handguard Style: Magpul, ODG

Handguard Length: Carbine-Length

Bolt Steel: Carpenter 158, Mag Phosphate coated

Bolt Carrier Steel: 8620, Chrome lined

Staked Gas Key: Yes

Lower Receiver: Forged 7075 T6 Aluminum

Receiver Finish: Hardcoat Anodized

Fire Control Group: Single-Stage, Enhanced Polished Trigger (EPT)

Buffer Tube: 7075 T6 Aluminum

Stock Adjustment: 6-position

Stock: Magpul Carbine Stock, ODG

Length: 33″

Weight: 6.5 lbs.

Magazine: 30 Round Aluminum Black

Includes: Magpul MBUS Rear Sight, Black Lower: These forged lowers are quality made using 7075-T6 aluminum and are marked “MULTI” for caliber. Finish is hardcoat anodized. Mil-Spec diameter 7075-T6 buffer tube is hardcoat anodized, has six adjustment positions, and is fitted with a Magpul MOE Carbine Stock. The grip and trigger guard are ODG MOE components and the fire control group is a PSA Enhanced Polished Trigger (EPT) single-stage assembly.

Includes: Magpul MBUS Rear Sight, Black

