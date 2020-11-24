Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has the SB Tactical SBA3 AR Pistol Stabilizing Brace on sale for the holidays at just $99.99. Compare price here and you see why we like this deal. Limit 3 per household.

Designed for all platforms capable of accepting a MIL-SPEC carbine receiver extension, the SBA3 is a 5-position adjustable AR pistol brace that dramatically enhances versatility. This AR-15 arm brace kit even comes with a carbine buffer tube, so you can quickly and easily install it on a new pistol build. It features a minimalist design with an integral, ambidextrous QD sling socket for even more shooting positions. It can be adjusted between 5 positions like a regular stock and has a tight lockup that doesn’t rattle. Simply strap it to your forearm and you will be hitting targets with your rifle style pistol in no time. The SB Tactical SBA3 pistol brace is one of the best on the market when it comes to versatility and durability and when combined with the BTFA folding adapter, creates an extremely compact weapon system. Features: Minimalist design

Made from black polymer

5-position adjustable

MIL-SPEC carbine receiver extension included

Ambidextrous QD sling socket

BATFE compliant

U.S. veteran designed

Length 6.1”

Strap width: 1”

Width: 1.8”

Weight: 6.75 oz

Made in the U.S.A. SB Tactical, the originator of the Pistol Stabilizing Brace, is a groundbreaking leader committed to providing hard-core shooters with what they need. They will let nothing stand in the way of their relentless quest to innovate and to help preserve and protect the Second Amendment. With a large variety of pistol brace to choose from for multiple different platforms, you can easily find the one for your compact pistol build. Whether you brace it against your arm or your cheek, the third point of contact gives you better stability, translating to a higher hit percentage.

