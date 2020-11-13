Scholastic Action Shooting Program Expands To Include Air Disciplines

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) is excited to announce the expansion of International Air Rifle, Air Pistol, and Sport Pistol disciplines to its youth shooting sports program. With these new additions, the SASP continues to pursue its mission of facilitating youth development through shooting sports.

As the official youth feeder program for USA Shooting (USAS), SASP will form a SASP international team and continue to host Junior Olympic Development Camps to help identify athletes who have the potential to become USA Shooting National Team members and ultimately, Olympic champions.

“As the youth feeder program for USAS, adding these new international disciplines expands opportunities for youth athletes with dreams of becoming Olympic athletes,” said Rick Leach, SASP National Director. “With these new disciplines, we anticipate working with additional program sponsors that are focused on supporting youth air gun sports. We look forward to working with the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP), USAS and other national shooting programs to grow youth shooting sports in the nation.”

For youth shooting sports sponsorship inquiries contact Rick Leach, SASP National Director.

About the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation

The Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation (SSSF) is 501(c)(3) public charity responsible for all aspects of the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) and Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) across the United States. SCTP and SASP are youth development programs in which adult coaches and other volunteers use shooting sports to teach and to demonstrate sportsmanship, responsibility, honesty, ethics, integrity, teamwork, and other positive life skills.

The mission of the SSSF is to provide and enhance personal growth and development opportunities for student athlete members; become the premier authority in all things pertaining to firearm-related pursuits for youth; pass on to future generations the legacy of lifelong, safe, responsible enjoyment of the shooting sports. This includes serving as a feeder/pipeline for organized, sanctioned shootings organizations and teams.