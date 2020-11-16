SecureIt Gun Safes’ Fast Box Model47 Vertical Bundle $246.60 BlackFriday Savings CODE

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- SecureIt Gun Safes has a black Friday sale that combined with a limited time coupon code “BF2020” you can own the Fast Box Model47 Vertical Bundle package for just $246.60. You save $103.00+ if you act fast. NOTE: the coupon code gets you an extra 10% off most of the products at secureitgunstorage.com so you might want to jump on that for your gun-safe upgrade.

FAST BOX™ MODEL 47 VERTICAL BUNDLE SKU: FB-47-VK-YB The SecureIt Fast Box Model 47 gun safe system is ultralight, heavy-duty. Weighing 45 lbs makes it adaptable, without compromising the security and safety, you require to store your guns. Designed with the same professional-grade craftsmanship we use for the U.S. military, the Fast Box Model 47 features CradleGrid™ Technology. Allowing for organized and adaptable storage, it is tough, flexible, and customizable, with unsurpassed security at a weight you don’t need a forklift to move. The best part? This safe comes with pre-drilled holes that allow for mounting under your bed, in a closet, other strategic locations in your home, or even in your vehicle. In a vertical application, you can store two long guns up to 46” side by side. What’s Included: Fast Box™ Model 47

1 Foam Pad For Horizontal Application

1 Under The Bed Kit (2 Feet, 2 Metal Plates, and Nuts/Screws)

A Medium Bin with Divider

Vertical Kit Suggested Capacity of 2 Long Guns Max.

