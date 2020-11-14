Shield Sights Announces All Glass Lens as Standard Option

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Shield Sights, Pioneer of compact micro red dot optics is pleased to now offer glass lenses on its entire line pistol optics.

Previously only available as a custom option, glass lenses are now a standard option on all pistol optics. Customers can now choose the best lens option for their given application without having to go through the longer custom option wait times. The all-glass lens option gives negligible parallax whilst offering the users maximum scratch resistance and ultra clarity.

“We are constantly looking for value-added improvements for our customers and it’s become clear that more users are looking for the maximum scratch resistance that a glass lens offers.” Said James White, CEO Shield Sights “We like to put the power of choice in the hands of our customers and offer multiple lens options within a reasonable price range.”

When selecting the correct lens for a given application customers should consider the following: Cost, the need for being shatter proof, and the level of scratch resistance needed. Users looking for a more competitive option can opt for an SMS with an all polymer lens knowing special care must be taken during cleaning. For the remaining product line, the SMS2, SMSc, RMS, RMS2, RMSc and RMSw, users looking for a balance of durability and added scratch resistance should opt for the SiO2 coated polymer lens, whereas users needing maximum scratch resistance and flexibility during maintenance should opt for an all glass lens.

Optics are currently available for sale through the Shield dealer network or on the Shield website: www.shieldpsd.com

MSRP: $400 – $600

About Shield

SHIELD was formed in the early 1980’s in Great Britain. Shield continues to manufacture the world’s smallest, lightest, toughest mini red dot sight. Sold under other brand names for many years, you may know the Shield Mini Sight as the Firepoint, Tasco Optima, Trijicon RedDot or JPoint. Based on our in-depth knowledge, accumulated through 30 years in the industry, we are continually seeking to develop innovative products that will enable you to hit the target early.