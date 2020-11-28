♠ Check out our Daily Gun & Ammunition Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Eurooptics.com has the Sig Sauer P365 Nitron 9mm Micro-Compact Semi-Auto 3.1″ with (2) 10 Round Magazine Handgun in-stock and with flat rate shipping on sale now for $549.99.

The Sig Sauer P365 truly breaks the mold. Breaks the mold when it comes subcompact pistols, offering a capacity of 10+1 rounds of 9mm in its tiny frame. Almost all other pistols on the market that compete with the size and weight of the P365 end up with single-stack magazines and 7+1 (or less) capacity. The functionality of P365 does not end with its capacity, the pocket pistol features the same modular technology that is in the award-winning Sig Sauer P320 handgun, incorporating a serialized chassis that houses the trigger, striker, and ejector. Additional Features XRAY3 Day/Night sights allow for safe target acquisition even in dark environments.

Fully textured Polymer Grip for a slip-free grip when shooting.

3.1″ barrel is designed to handle +P ammunition.

Extremely lightweight 17.6 oz. polymer frame.

Comes with two 10 round magazines, but 12 round extended magazines are available.

Width of only 1″ makes it great for comfortable IWB or ankle carry. As the P365's name suggests, this gun is designed to carried discreetly, comfortably, and safely every day of the year.

