USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Attention AR rifle shooter and builders, Optics Planet has a sale on the SIG Sauer ROMEO-MSR Red Dot Sight – 2 MOA for just $129.79 with FREE shipping and returns. Check prices online here.

The SIG Sauer Romeo-MSR Red Dot Sight is highly versatile and compatible with a wide variety of firearms including the MSR, carbines, shotguns, and even air rifles. It is a fully sealed design made from aluminum making this an extremely durable option for any use case. The protected emitter projects a 2 MOA red dot for quick and precise shooting. The top-mounted rotary dial allows you to quickly switch between 10 different brightness settings and 2-night vision settings. The battery compartment is also located in the rotary knob for easy access and runs for about 20,000 hours on a CR1632 battery. The lenses are fully coated for optimal light transmission and clarity and like most red dots has unlimited eye relief and zero parallax. Additionally, it comes with see-through flip-up lens covers for added protection during storage. Another bonus of this red dot optic is that it comes with a skeletonized lightweight riser mount set for an absolute co-witness with iron sights. Features: 2 MOA red dot sight

Aluminum housing

High performance coated lenses

Unlimited eye relief

Zero parallax

Top mounted rotary knob

10 brightness settings

2 night vision

Top mounted battery compartment – CR1632

20,000 hours of runtime

IPX-7 waterproof and fog proof

Includes lightweight absolute co-witness mount

Includes see through lens covers Sig Sauer is a world-renowned firearms manufacturer with a rich history of innovation and design leadership. No other firearms manufacturer is so highly regarded and so universally respected for the quality, reliability, and safety of its products. Since 1864 they have expanded their product line to include suppressors, optics, ammo, and airguns to provide customers with a greater range of firearms and equipment.

