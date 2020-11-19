Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Sport .22lr AR15 Rifle + 4X32mm Scope $449.99

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Protect your investment in guns & ammo with SecureIt!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Sport .22lr R-15 Rifle with a 4X32mm Scope and Caldwell XLA bipod for just $449.99.That is $50.00 off the MSRP and a great package that will produce loads of fun shooting times. The Caldwell XLA bipod retails for $42.00 all by itself online.

The M&P15-22 Sport features a 10 inches M&P slim handguard that incorporates the popular Magpul M-Lok system. The M-Lok system allows rifle owners to easily customize their M&P15-22 Sport by adding accessories without removing the handguard. M&P15-22 Sporto wners have the option of easily mounting numerous M-Lok-compatible accessories or any number of Picatinny-style rail sections designed to accommodate other accessories. Features: 10 inches M&P slim hand guard with Magpul M-Lok

Easy to mount M-Lok accessories

2 inches M-Lok rail panel included

Functioning charging handle

Shell deflector

2-position, receiver mounted safety lever

Compatible with most standard AR15 components and accessories

Polymer grip

Matte black polymer frame

Hunting, recreational shooting

Includes – 6 to 9 inches adjustable Caldwell XLA bipod, 4x MP-0404 riflescope MP-0404 Riflescope – 4×32 Specifications: Model: MP-0404

Magnification: 4x

Objective Lens: 32 mm

Reticle: Duplex

Weight: 10.8 oz. (306.2 g)

Length w/o covers: 10.4” (26.4 cm)

Width w/ Rings: 2.4” (6.1 cm)

Height w/Rings: 3.2” (8.1 cm)

Tube Diameter: 1.0” (2.5 cm)

Attachment: Compatible with most M1913

Picatinny or similar mounting rails Smith & Wesson includes a 2 inches M-Lok rail panel with each rifle.

Related Reviews:

Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Sport .22lr AR15 Rifle Scope Deal Cart Check 06/04/2020

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News offer is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!