This item has been out of stock for quite a while and while there is some inventory as of this publish date it will likely sell out again.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a sale on the Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Sport Rifle in .22LR for just $449.99 while supplies last. Includes Magpul MBUS front and rear folding sights, a $93.00 value. With an MSRP of $500.00 and check prices online. This is a great buy as a first rifle or for just some fun plinking and small game hunting.

The M&P15-22 SPORT features a 10-inch M&P slim handguard that incorporates the popular Magpul M-LOK system. The M-LOK system allows rifle owners to easily customize their M&P15-22 SPORT by adding accessories without removing the handguard. M&P15-22 SPORT owners have the option of easily mounting numerous M-LOK-compatible accessories or any number of Picatinny-style rail sections designed to accommodate other accessories. Smith & Wesson includes a 2-inch M-LOK rail panel with each rifle.The M&P15-22 SPORT comes standard with one of the most popular folding sights systems available for MSRs. Caliber: .22lr

Capacity: 25

Safety: Manual Safety on Lower

Barrel Length: 16.5″

Front Sight: Magpul MBUS

Rear Sight: Magpul MBUS

Action: Semi-Auto Blow Back

Stock: 6-Position CAR

Grip: Polymer

Barrel Material: Carbon Steel

Frame Material: Polymer

Barrel Twist: 1/15 The removable Magpul MBUS® front and rear folding sights are lightweight and durable, further enhancing the performance and value of the new M&P15-22 SPORT.

The Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Sport Rifle .22LR is well-reviewed:

