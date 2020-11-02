Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
This item has been out of stock for quite a while and while there is some inventory as of this publish date it will likely sell out again.
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a sale on the Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Sport Rifle in .22LR for just $449.99 while supplies last. Includes Magpul MBUS front and rear folding sights, a $93.00 value. With an MSRP of $500.00 and check prices online. This is a great buy as a first rifle or for just some fun plinking and small game hunting.
The M&P15-22 SPORT features a 10-inch M&P slim handguard that incorporates the popular Magpul M-LOK system.
The M-LOK system allows rifle owners to easily customize their M&P15-22 SPORT by adding accessories without removing the handguard. M&P15-22 SPORT owners have the option of easily mounting numerous M-LOK-compatible accessories or any number of Picatinny-style rail sections designed to accommodate other accessories. Smith & Wesson includes a 2-inch M-LOK rail panel with each rifle.The M&P15-22 SPORT comes standard with one of the most popular folding sights systems available for MSRs.
- Caliber: .22lr
- Capacity: 25
- Safety: Manual Safety on Lower
- Barrel Length: 16.5″
- Front Sight: Magpul MBUS
- Rear Sight: Magpul MBUS
- Action: Semi-Auto Blow Back
- Stock: 6-Position CAR
- Grip: Polymer
- Barrel Material: Carbon Steel
- Frame Material: Polymer
- Barrel Twist: 1/15
The removable Magpul MBUS® front and rear folding sights are lightweight and durable, further enhancing the performance and value of the new M&P15-22 SPORT.
Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 SportRifle .22LR MBUSsights $449.99
The Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Sport Rifle .22LR is well-reviewed:
There are some things about this rifle I don’t like but I love the concept. A few months ago, before the panic buying started, I was at a sporting goods store that does still sell guns… Lots of guns. There was a dad with his young son. In talking to the dad, he was a bit frustrated because he wanted to buy his son a .22 but the son didn’t like any of them. A few moments later, the son saw this gun and decided this is what he wanted and the background check process was started. I commend the… Read more »
I’ve ordered from Palmetto State Armory several times, I find their prices to be excellent and their PSA products to be consistently well made (of course S&W speaks for itself). If you’ve never ordered from them before I would encourage you to do so.
Is there still a recall on certain serial numbers of this firearm.?
Can you ship to Commifornia without the magazine
I’ll even pay full amount w/o mag
– Oops. Missed date. Do not want to resurrect a zombie thread!
Thanks for the heads-up! ordered one from PSA because for that price, I don’t think you can go wrong.
I’ve had an M&P15-22 for six-years now and like any .22 caliber, it can be picky about ammo. Also I’ve found that short-loading the 25-round magazines can help with reliability issues (memories of Vietnam!). Those plastic magazines can also spread at the feed lips but epoxy and careful repair can keep them working. I bought it as memory of my time in Southeast Asia (68-71) but didn’t feel the need for a 5.56 AR. This duplicates the control positions of the “real thing” and can be tricked out with almost everything you can find for a Stoner-gun.
I had this same issue with mine being picky about ammo. After doing some research on the interweb. I found several vids that addressed this problem. It requires the adjustment of the extractor out and away from the BCG. Take the time to do some research and I believe you’ll find the fix you need. Keep Your Powder Dry.
How do I purchase the m&p 15/22 from you. My FFL dealer that I used for purchases like this went out of business a few months back . I live near Scranton PA 18447. Is there a dealer near there that you ship to often? Id
Hey Matt, just another consumer like you, but PSA has a list of FFL dealers. Add it to your cart and when it comes time to choose who to ship to it’ll have a list of names to choose from and the ones that are highlighted are already on file with them. Good shooting
S&W, make the M&P 15-22 in 25 Stevens rimfire and in 32 Long rimfire. This would be a great, fun rifle.
Also how about producing a version in 5mm Rem. Rimfire?
Cannot order this gun. Website screwed up. Also how do I find a dealer to send it to?
Will this shit to my home or a dealer?
If you have FFL, it can ship directly to you. If not, it must go to a FFL first.
Be careful with your local law.
How do I get an M&P 15-22 in California with a 10 round clip?
Doesn’t come with a Clip, only a Magazine.
Is it CA copatable, legal.
Yes if ordered with the correct options. All though I’m not in Commiefornia. I’ve had one for a couple of years now. Excellent weapon. The only problem I’ve had is it can be a little picky with ammo.
Disregard above. Not complete and in wrong place. Was meant for David H Boland.
Magazine…….clips have no springs.
Actually a clip is technically a spring
Look like a dependable weapon
It is. I have over well over 10000 rounds down mine and very few issues. All ammo related.
@People, This is not my comment!
The fix is out there on the ammo issue. Look at response I gave to David H Boland….Above
Tell me latest prices and offers
How do I go about becoming a member.