Staccato’s “Built for Heroes” Series Honors American Patriots

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Staccato​ 2011, LLC announced today the launch of the “Built for Heroes” video series. The series is dedicated to sharing stories of our country’s veterans, law enforcement, and military professionals. The first video in the series shares the story of Bradley Nielson, an active-duty police officer who humbly serves and protects — often in high-risk situations.

“Our country’s law enforcement and military professionals stand on that line to protect our way of life every single day,” said Marine Corps veteran Nate Horvath, CEO, Staccato. “These brave men and women have our backs — at Staccato, we have theirs. Our ‘Built for Heroes’ video series is one way we’ve chosen to honor and bring awareness to true American heroes.”

In time for Veteran’s Day, Staccato will release the second video in the series, showcasing a Master Sergeant with over 20 years of experience in the U.S. Army special operations.

Staccato is proud to serve thousands of professionals who carry Staccato 2011® pistols both on and off-duty. Approved by over 270 law enforcement agencies across the country, Staccato 2011® pistols are manufactured in Texas using only American-made parts and materials. A veteran-led company, Staccato provides law enforcement, military, and first responders a discount on pistols and magazines.

About Staccato:

Twenty-five years ago, Staccato (formerly STI) revolutionized competition shooting by bringing the world a new gun platform, the 2011®. Built with FlaTec™, Staccato 2011® pistols are trusted by elite law enforcement teams like the U.S. Marshals SOG, the Texas Rangers, and LAPD Metro. Staccato pistols are approved for duty by over 270 agencies across the country. Reliable, durable, insanely accurate, safe, and easy to shoot well, Staccato pistols are fast becoming the pistol of choice for shooters of all skill levels ranging from professionals to home defenders to beginners. With a lifetime warranty, Staccato handguns are designed, precision engineered, and handcrafted in Georgetown, Texas, and built with American steel and parts. As an American firearms manufacturer, Staccato is proud that over 25% of its team members are veterans and 100% are patriots.