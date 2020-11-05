Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a sale on the Taurus G2C 9mm Pistol where you can pick this pistol for $299.99 in stock and ready to ship and that is a cheap price. This offer will sell out. FYI PSA also has the FDE and the Cyan colorways at the same price and in stock.
A new standout in concealed carry performance. The Taurus G2c series was engineered specifically for everyday carry-and it delivers. With its streamlined, ergonomic design and rugged, compact polymer frame, you'll find the G2 series strikes the perfect balance between comfort and confidence in any situation.
Specifications
- Item # 1-G2C931-12
- Frame Size Compact
- Capacity 12
- Action Type Single Action w/ Restrike
- Caliber 9mm
- Height 5.10″
- Width 1.20″
- Weight 22.00 oz.
- Barrel Length 3.20″
- Overall Length 6.30″
- Front Sight Fixed
- Rear Sight Adjustable
Safety Striker Block, Manual Safety, Trigger Safety, Loaded Chamber Indicator
Gun Deals: Taurus G2C 9mm Pistol $299.99 INSTOCK
The Taurus G2C 9mm Pistol is well-reviewed:
I just picked one up from Acad for 240. It has a strange grip angle for my hands.
What’s to discuss. I want one.
Put a few bucks more and get you a Smith M&P, Glock, or something else more likely to go “bang” every time. Yeah, I know, there are some great, reliable Taurus handguns out there, somewhere. From among several owned by friends, I have yet to see one.
Maybe it’s your friends not the gun. I have friends who couldn’t hit the side of a barn with a shotgun and then blame the gun. I own a Taurus P945 and the gun in the article and it is a great pistol. I am 77 years old and been shooting guns from the age of 12, and hope you noticed I said guns as in hundreds, military and others.
So, not my comments are not to offend you but to only give my thoughts and opinions.
Nope, it’s the guns. Latest example, a friend was gifted with a recent model 9mm Taurus semi-auto by his grandfather. It shot okay with FMJ’s he had in it. I gave him a box of Federal HST’s and it wouldn’t chamber them, even manually from the mag. Poor feed ramp design and possibly metallurgy on the feed ramp. I have seen many similar issues with Tauruses, usually 9mm or .380. People think they are saving money by going cheap and buying these things. If your life is at stake, they might be the most expensive gun you ever bought.
I have 2 Taurus G2Cs for the price of a Glock and they outperform both Glock and Smith n Wesson so maybe pick better friends lol
@voche
No they dont..get a job buy a $500 carry pistol
You get what you pay for, not even gonna ask if you have a nice 1911those are like over a thousand dollars OMG!!