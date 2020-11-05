Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a sale on the Taurus G2C 9mm Pistol where you can pick this pistol for $299.99 in stock and ready to ship and that is a cheap price. This offer will sell out. FYI PSA also has the FDE and the Cyan colorways at the same price and in stock.

A new standout in concealed carry performance. The Taurus G2c series was engineered specifically for everyday carry-and it delivers. With its streamlined, ergonomic design and rugged, compact polymer frame, you'll find the G2 series strikes the perfect balance between comfort and confidence in any situation.

Specifications

Item # 1-G2C931-12



Frame Size Compact



Capacity 12



Action Type Single Action w/ Restrike



Caliber 9mm



Height 5.10″



Width 1.20″



Weight 22.00 oz.



Barrel Length 3.20″



Overall Length 6.30″



Front Sight Fixed



Rear Sight Adjustable

Safety Striker Block, Manual Safety, Trigger Safety, Loaded Chamber Indicator

The Taurus G2C 9mm Pistol is well-reviewed:

