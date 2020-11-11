Team Winchester Competes at 2020 World FITASC Championships

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- EAST ALTON, Ill. (November 11, 2020) — Winchester Ammunition is proud to be a main event sponsor of the World FITASC event at the beautiful Providence Hill Farm in Jackson, Mississippi. This international event alternates each year between member countries in Europe and North America.

“We are proud to showcase our AA shotshell ammunition, especially the new AA Diamond Grade line, at this prestigious event and wish all shooters good luck in the competition,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing for Winchester Ammunition.

Winchester is the official ammunition sponsor of the NSCA United States Sporting Clays Team that competes at this event and other international events on behalf of the United States. Team Winchester member Zach Kienbaum is the captain of the men’s team, and Desirae Edmunds shoots for the women’s team. Team members make the team from a points system accumulated from performances at shoots during the prior year.

Winchester will be sharing pictures and updates from the event on Facebook (@WinchesterOfficial), Instagram (@winchesterammunition), and Twitter (@winchester).

About FITASC

What is FITASC and how is it different from sporting clays? FITASC is the acronym for Federation Internationale de Tir Aux Armes Sportives de Chasse or, more simply, the governing body for International Sporting Clays.

Shooters are required to maintain an unmounted gun prior to seeing the target and are only allowed to use 1-ounce target loads. Like sporting clays, the shooters will move around; however, there are more than two traps on every peg (shooting stand). There are four to five traps per peg, and three to four pegs make up a parkour (a course of 25 targets). Targets are shot in both singles and doubles configuration, so the variety of targets at each stand makes it a very challenging game.

About Winchester

A world leader in delivering innovative products, Winchester is The American Legend, a brand built on integrity, hard work, and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about the history of Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connect with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

Winchester Ammunition is a proud supporter of the NSSF’s Project ChildSafe. For more information on the Own It? Respect It. Secure It.SM Initiative, please log on to: www.NSSF.org