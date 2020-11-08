Team Winchester Finishes Strong at 2020 NSCA National Championship

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- EAST ALTON, Ill. (November 6, 2020) — The final stop on the NSCA Championship Tour, Powered by Winchester, took place at the national championship in San Antonio, Texas, and Team Winchester members Zach Kienbaum, Anthony Matarese Jr., and Desirae Edmunds finished the year earning high marks.

“Winchester is incredibly proud of our Team Winchester shooters for their consistency throughout a very unprecedented year,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing for Winchester Ammunition. “Their hard work throughout the year led to remarkable achievements.”

Throughout the regional tour stops, Team Winchester members have consistently found their way onto podiums and ranked among the top 10 sporting clays shooters in the world. Congratulations on a great season so far to Zach Kienbaum, Anthony Matarese Jr., Desirae Edmunds, Rollins Brown, and Kemble DuPont.

Anthony Matarese Jr.

FITASC Event Runner-Up White Flyer High All Around – 3rd Main event M7 – 10th Krieghoff Cup M7 – 10th



Anthony had a particularly exceptional year in the FITASC discipline this year, with podium placements at multiple events.

Anthony’s ammunition is AA Lite Handicap (AAHLA128).

Zach Kienbaum

Main Event Runner-Up White Flyer High All-Around Runner-Up Krieghoff Cup – 3rd Beretta Challenge Super Sporting – M6



Zach’s ammunition is AA Super-Handicap and AA Diamond Grade (AAHA128 and AADG12507).

Desirae Edmunds

5-Stand Ladies – 5th Main Event Ladies – 9th Krieghoff Cup Ladies – 10th



Desirae’s ammunition is AA Diamond Grade (AADGL12507).

About Winchester

A world leader in delivering innovative products, Winchester is The American Legend, a brand built on integrity, hard work, and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about the history of Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connect with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

Winchester Ammunition is a proud supporter of the NSSF’s Project ChildSafe. For more information on the Own It? Respect It. Secure It.SM Initiative, please log on to: www.NSSF.org