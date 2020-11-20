TriStar Bristol Side-by-Side Shotguns Now Available

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- TriStar Arms is proud to release the Bristol line of side-by-side shotguns in two formats and four gauges. Side-by-side shotguns offer a classic look and feel with a more dynamic shooting experience. A side by side's shallower action makes reloading a breeze and the wider forend lays nicely in the palm for quick pointing, but perhaps the characteristic most favored with side-by-side shotguns are the classic aesthetics.

Keeping true to TriStar's reputation, the Bristol delivers competition-grade craftsmanship with field-grade pricing and reduces the cost barrier of enjoying shooting sports. Each gauge (12ga, 20ga, 28ga, and .410) is built on a steel frame true to gauge which ensures the shotgun handles and weighs appropriately.

Regardless of model or gauge was chosen, the TriStar Bristol Side by Side shotguns all share these key features:

24K Gold Inlay as seen on the Bristol Silver

Auto Ejectors

Brass Front Sight

Single Selective Trigger

Chrome-Lined Chamber and Barrel

Select Turkish Walnut Stock

Oil Finish

5 Beretta-style Choke Tubes (SK, IC, M, IM, F)

TriStar's 5-Year Warranty and famous customer service.

TriStar Bristol

The Bristol presents itself as a gentleman's gun with a case-color-hardened receiver and English stock made of select Turkish Walnut.

MSRP $1,064 (12ga and 20ga), $1,100 (28ga and .410)

TriStar Bristol Silver

The Bristol Silver features a nickel-finished receiver with laser-engraved details, 24K gold inlay, and a traditional-style stock.

MSRP $1,000 (12ga and 20ga), $1,040 (28ga and .410)

Finding the right TriStar shotgun is now easier than ever thanks to the direct, “Buy Now” links on TriStar's website which give you the option to purchase through Gallery of Guns, Gun Broker, or The Shooting Store.

About TriStar Arms:

Located in Kansas City, Missouri, TriStar Arms is a primary importer of quality shotguns and handguns. The company is driven by the same mission that it set out on since its inception – to provide high-performance firearms for hunters, recreational shooters, and home defense at a fraction of the price and to deliver fast and friendly service at all times. Every firearm that TriStar Arms imports is rigorously tested throughout each stage of production to ensure that its customers receive the value that can be passed down for generations.

For more information on TriStar Arms visit www.tristararms.com.