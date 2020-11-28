Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

♠ Check out our Daily Gun & Ammunition Deals page for more savings!

Protect your investment in guns & ammo with SecureIt!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has a great buy on a TRYBE Defense AR-15 Pistol 10.5in Complete Upper M-LOK, .300 Blackout UPPER with BCG, and a charging handle for $319.99 with FREE shipping and returns. This is a great buy as we all know just a Bolt Carrier Group averages $100.00 or more.

TRYBE Defense AR-15 Pistol 10.5in Complete Upper M-LOK, .300 Blackout. Get ready to change your life and enjoy the awesomeness that is an AR Pistol. This complete AR-15 10.5″ Upper chambered in .300 Blackout has everything you need. Featuring a 4140 CMV black nitride barrel with 5R Rifling and a 1:8″ Twist, a 10″ M-LOK Freefloat Rail, a A2 Flash Hider, Nitride BCG, and Mil-spec Charging handle! This is the upper you need! Specifications for TRYBE Defense AR-15 Pistol 10.5in Complete Upper M-LOK, .300 Blackout: Color: Black

Finish: Matte

Fabric/Material: 4140 CMV

Caliber: .300 AAC Blackout

Overall Length: 10.5 in

Gun Model: AR-15 Did we say this also includes a Bolt Carrier Group and a charging handle!!

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!