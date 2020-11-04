Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Two-In-One Soft Rifle Case and Apparel Storage System. FEATURES: Accommodates rifles up to 28” overall length

Padded front panel to prevent printing of weapon

Laser cut MOLLE compatible VELCRO®-lined quick deployment platform

EDC pull for rapid access to weapon

Front Inverted pleat pocket with two mesh admin pockets in the interior

Coated braided stainless steel cable for securing bag to fixed position and prevent smash and grab theft (lock not included)

Shoulder pad with gripper to secure bag in place and prevent sliding

Full grain leather wrapped aluminum carry handle

VELCRO®-lined back pocket for use with Tactigami accessories

Pass through back panel for securing to luggage trolley handle

Compression straps with aluminum g-hooks on both sides

Fully functional garment bag on the interior

Detachable chain and hook hanging accessory

Tri-glide zipper opening, YKK™ Zippers throughout

Dual mesh front facing storage pockets for footwear, toiletries, etc.

Dual VECRO®-lined panels for use with Tactigami accessories

Center interior strap to synch and secure hanging clothing

Dual butt stock pouches for vertical rifle storage when hanging

Insert compatible for optional added protection

Ambidextrous design for left or right handed draw

Fabric construction: 1680 Denier Ballistic Nylon

BAG SIZE: 29” L x 15” H x 5” W

WEIGHT: 5 lb. 2 oz. The Vertx® Professional Rifle Garment Bag is a low profile, two-in-one soft rifle case, and fully functioning storage system for apparel, shoes, and travel gear. Tactigami™ compatible and VELCRO® lined, this innovative design allows rapid deployment of rifles up to 28 inches.

