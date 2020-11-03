Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the Vortex SPARC II AR 2 MOA Red Dot Sight SPC-AR2 for $174.90 after coupon code “SPARC” at check out! Check prices here or here and you see this is a great buy.

The SPARC II AR features rugged construction that’s still compact, with a lightweight form-factor. The 2 MOA dot is as easy as point and shoot – it’s quick to acquire in close-quarters, but fine enough for pin-point accuracy at extended ranges. With a 50,000 hour battery life and night-vision compatibility at the lowest two settings, the SPARC AR red dot will keep working in a variety of conditions. Features: Mount Type Multi-Height

Magnification 1x

Objective Lens Diameter 22 mm

Dot Color Bright Red

Dot Size 2 MOA

Eye Relief Unlimited

Adjustment Graduation 1 MOA

Max Elevation Adjustment 90 MOA

Max Windage Adjustment 90 MOA

Parallax Setting Parallax Free

Length 2.9 inches

Weight 7.5 oz A unique, integrated base is hassle-free on any AR, or similar platform. For reliable performance and loads of user-friendly features, look no further.

All Vortex SPARCs are well-reviewed:

Vortex SPARC II AR 2 MOA Red Dot Sight SPC-AR2 Deal Cart Check 11/03/2020

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!