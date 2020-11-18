Warnes Promotes New Director of Operations From Within

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Warne is excited to announce the promotion of Victor Ianciuc to Director of Operations. Victor joined Warne just over 3 years ago as Director of Engineering and in his short time with Warne has had a major impact on the company. Victor's leadership within the Engineering Group has helped lead Warne to new heights and achieve unheard-of results in both new product development and operational efficiencies.

During these 3 years, Victor has streamlined Warne's NPI process, adapted robotic systems to Warne's CNC machines, and worked closely with operations and management teams to increase productivity throughout the facility.

“Victor has proven to be a tremendous asset to Warne and I am excited to see his continued growth in this new role.” said Brian Motland, President of Warne.

As Warne continues its growth in the industry, it will continue to look internally for candidates that embrace the Warne culture and put the right people in positions to meet the increasing needs of its customers.

About Warne:

Warne Scope Mounts has been supplying world-class Made in the USA optic mounts to the shooting industry since 1991. A leading innovator and manufacturer of scope mounting systems, WARNE is positioned to supply its branded products worldwide through distribution and dealerships, as well as servicing the industry as a major OEM supplier. WARNE – Confidence in Every Shot!