Weatherby & Safari Club Int. Support Outdoors Tomorrow Foundation

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Major donations from the Weatherby Foundation International and Safari Club International Foundation will help the nation’s leading provider of in-school outdoor education – the Outdoors Tomorrow Foundation (OTF) – make its unique Outdoor Adventures (OA) program available to more schools across the nation and get more kids outside.

“This new partnership initiative with the Weatherby Foundation International and Safari Club International Foundation will play a vital role in helping OTF reach its goal of having Outdoor Adventures curriculum in 1,000 schools by 2023,” said OTF Executive Director Sean McLelland.



Donating $50,000 to further OTF’s participation in schools, Weatherby Foundation president Ricardo Longoria said, “The Outdoors Tomorrow Foundation is one of the leading organizations working toward expanding youth outdoor education and furthering wildlife conservation efforts worldwide. The Weatherby Foundation International is a proud partner and supporter of the organization and its mission.”

Weatherby joins Safari Club International (SCI) Foundation as the latest major donors to OTF. SCI’s mission of ensuring the future of wildlife through conservation, education, and hunting, aligns closely with Outdoors Tomorrow.

“Both of these outstanding organizations share our passion and commitment for educating the next generation of outdoorsmen and women so that they will appreciate, respect and conserve our wildlife, wild spaces, and our outdoor heritage,” said OTF Board Chair Ricky Fairchild. “We’re so grateful for their support in furthering our mission.”

The Outdoor Adventures program offered by OTF is a fun, interactive course where students are taught lifelong skills using an integrated curriculum comprised of math, science, writing, and critical thinking. Detailed lesson plans cover angler education, archery, hunter education, boater education, orienteering, survival skills, camping, outdoor cooking, challenge course, backpacking, mountain bike camping, paddle sports, rock climbing, shooting sports, CPR/first aid and fauna, flora and wilderness medicine.

Weatherby and SCI join these other supporting partners:

Advance Financial Foundation

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund

Conservation Frontlines

Dallas Safari Club Foundation

Grand Slam Club/Ovis

Houston Safari Club Foundation

IOSH Eastern Priory

Kinder Outdoors

McBride Conservation Fund Foundation

MidwayUSA Foundation

Nancy Chappelear-Weldon Foundation

Park Cities Quail Coalition

R. N. Family Trust

RBC Foundation

Shikar Safari Club International

Sportsmen's Club of Fort Worth

Texas Outdoor Camps

Texas Wildlife Association

Texas Youth Hunting Program

Warren Wildlife Gallery

Professional hunter, outfitter, TV producer and host, Jim Shockey, notes that “OTF’s turnkey outdoor education curriculum can serve any school public or private.” In Texas last year alone, 13,000 hunter education certifications came from OA students.

In addition to being sanctioned by Texas Parks & Wildlife, OA is now the officially backed educational program for the Oklahoma Department of Conservation, and the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission.

Founded in 1981 in Dallas, Outdoors Tomorrow Foundation is a public nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. For many schools, grant money offsets the cost of the program, plus OTF offers matching funds for equipment as new schools join. The resulting classes can be taught as a P.E. course, local elective, or with agricultural science and wildlife management.

The Outdoor Adventures education program is offered in more than 620 schools in 39 states nationwide teaching over 60,000 students each year.

About Outdoors Tomorrow Foundation

Outdoors Tomorrow Foundation began as Dallas Ecological Foundation (DEF) in 1981 with the primary purpose of receiving funds to fund grants to teach outdoor education and to promote and fund conservation of wildlife worldwide. In addition to the course curriculum, OTF has provided equipment grants to schools that have adopted Outdoor Adventures and teacher training and workshops have been provided without charge. From 200 plus schools in Texas, 20,000 students currently enrolled, and more than 150,000 student participants, OTF looks to further expand the Outdoor Adventures curriculum across the U.S. OTF also makes a limited number of grants to qualified applicants in support of wildlife conservation projects. Learn more at http://goOTF.com