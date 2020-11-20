What Should We do When Trouble Calls at Home – Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. – -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn't see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again this week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Robyn Sandoval joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or were they well trained? (17-minute audio)

It is Sunday afternoon. You hear someone walk onto your porch. You live in the country and are not expecting visitors. The next thing you know, you have two strange men in dark clothing in the middle of your home. They are wearing masks over their faces. You shout for them to leave. Instead of running away, they advance toward you.

You’re armed. You shoot the man closest to you. Now, both men run away. You hear a car door slam, and you look outside to see the two men drive away. Now you can call the police.

Police find a car matching your description at the nearest hospital. The wounded robber died from his wounds, and the police are looking for his accomplice.

You hear someone pounding on the door. You run a boarding house for people who are physically and mentally disabled. You look through a side window and the person outside isn’t one of your tenants. The stranger shouts that he needs money, and you tell him to go away. One of your tenants arrives a few minutes later, and you open your door and welcome him inside. That is when the stranger charges the door before you can close it. You’re knocked backwards onto the stairs where the stranger tackles you.

You are armed. You shoot your attacker twice before he moves away from you. You stop shooting and shout for your tenants to call the police. You stay in your home. Police arrest your attacker, and EMTs take him to the hospital. You go to the hospital to have your injured elbow examined.

It is the middle of the morning on a weekday. You hear sounds coming from the back of your house. You should be home alone, but you’re not. You are armed. You follow the sounds to your bedroom, and from there to your bedroom closet. You open your closet door and see a stranger looking back at you. The man has your wallet in his hand and is going through your clothes. You step back and yell at him to leave. The stranger yells at you, and then lunges for you. You shoot him and he stops advancing. You step back further and call the police.

Police arrive a short while later. They arrest your attacker and charge him with residential burglary. EMTs transport him to the local hospital. He is treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. The police think the robber might have spent the night in your camper.

You get a call from your roommate. It is a few minutes after midnight and your roommate says someone is trying to break into your home. You walk in and find two strangers standing in your home. These strangers have weapons and they threaten you, but the news article doesn’t say what kind of weapons.

You are armed. You move and present your firearm. You shoot one of your attackers. The second attacker is out the door before you can shoot him. The first attacker stumbles outside. Now you call 911. You stay at the scene until the police arrive.

Police had already received calls about your gunshots. EMTs take one wounded robber to the hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition. Your attacker is less than 18 years old, so police called him a juvenile.

Links and text of the discussion at the podcast webpage.

About Rob Morse

Rob Morse writes about gun rights at Ammoland, at Clash Daily, and on his SlowFacts blog. He hosts the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast and co-hosts the Polite Society Podcast. Rob was an NRA pistol instructor and combat handgun competitor.

Contact Ben Branam at Modern Self Protection.com