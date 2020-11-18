“Winchester Deadly Passion” Partners with Silencer Central

South Dakota —”Winchester Deadly Passion,” the popular TV series hosted by Melissa Bachman, and Silencer Central, the nation’s largest silencer dealer, have formed a new multi-year partnership effective immediately. Bachman will promote Silencer Central in her TV series, which airs on Sportsman Channel, as well as through her social media channels.

Silencer Central is a rapidly growing company based in South Dakota where Bachman also currently resides. Both Bachman and Silencer Central firmly believe in the importance of suppressors for its many benefits, which can include another layer of hearing protection, offering less recoil and encouraging new shooters to head to the gun range more often.

“I enjoy working with a company that’s dedicated to helping people learn about the value of suppressors ,” stated Bachman. “They help you select the right suppressor for your needs and can also help with the paperwork. They made it a streamlined process.”

Silencer Central is the nation’s largest silencer dealer with 15 plus years of experience and innovation. They will manage the ATF paperwork, offer a free NFA Gun Trust, provide an interest-free layaway option and ship directly to the customer’s front door once approved.

“Melissa Bachman shares our passion for silencers, and supports our goal of simplifying the buying process and shipping the silencer right to our customer's front door,” said Brandon Maddox, President and CEO of Silencer Central. “A partnership with Melissa and her Winchester Deadly Passion team was a natural fit for our company and our customers.” “The staff at Silencer Central are so knowledgeable as they’ve been doing this since 2005. They are experts on the laws regarding silencers. If you have any questions, they have full-time staff ready to assist. I’m proud to work with a local South Dakota company and look forward to helping others learn more about their products,” shared Bachman.

About Winchester Deadly Passion:

Every good hunter needs a solid role model, and Melissa Bachman, host of Winchester Deadly Passion, fits that bill perfectly with a unique ability to share her love for hunting with passionate fans and viewers. Winchester Deadly Passion is 26 weeks of non-stop action and pure entertainment as Melissa travels the globe going head-to-head with everything from world-class red stag and thousand pound gators to Boone and Crocket whitetails and thunderous bull elk. With rifle, bow or shotgun in hand, Melissa’s fast-paced, in-the-moment hunting style will keep you on the edge of your seat, while her expertise and decades of experience give viewers useful tips and strategies they can use afield.

About Winchester Ammunition

A world leader in delivering innovative products, Winchester is The American Legend, a brand built on integrity, hard work and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about the history of Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connect with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

About Silencer Central:

Silencer Central started its illustrious journey in 2005 as South Dakota Silencer, an events-based business, created with the goal of reaching the underserved hunting and sport shooting market by simplifying the silencer ownership process. It became Dakota Silencer, and finally rebranded as Silencer Central after expanding its simplified process in August 2020 to all 42 states where silencers are lawful. Silencer Central makes it simple to purchase a silencer by managing the entire buying process for the consumer, providing a free NFA Gun Trust, offering interest-free payment options, and shipping directly to their front door, once approved. Learn more about Silencer Central at https://www.silencercentral.com/ on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/silencercentral/ and https://www.facebook.com/SilencerCentral.