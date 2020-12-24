11th/12th Day of Christmas by Bloomberg/Beto-Backed Texas Lawmakers

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- We've reached the end of NRA-ILA's countdown of the legislative lumps of coal that anti-Second Amendment lawmakers in Texas are leaving in gun owners' stockings this year. But with more than two months to go before the bill introduction deadline on March 12, you can bet there'll be more radical gun control to come in the new year!

Thank you for the important work you did in the 2020 elections. Had gun owners NOT turned out this past election cycle to vote for pro-gun candidates, the sponsors of these terrible bills would have been the ones in charge of YOUR Texas House.

The 2021 Texas legislative session starts on January 12. Please support NRA-ILA's efforts to STAND YOUR GROUND on your rights at the Capitol in Austin next year!

Last up:

House Bill 172 by Rep. Terry Meza (D-Irving) & House Bill 241 by Rep. Lina Ortega (D-El Paso), ban the sale or transfer and possession of commonly-owned semi-automatic rifles, shotguns, and handguns.

House Bill 178 by Rep. Meza & House Bill 234 by Rep. Ortega, ban the sale or transfer and possession of standard capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

Anti-Second Amendment politicians aren't even trying to hide their gun ban agenda anymore. As candidates, many of them enthusiastically received support from Beto “Hell Yeah, I'll Take Your AR-15s” O'Rourke during this year's election cycle.

For facts on these semi-auto and magazine bans, visit NRA-ILA's website.

NRA-ILA will oppose any attempt to ban firearms or restrict magazine capacity in the 2021 legislative session.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org