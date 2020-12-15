4th Day of Christmas by Bloomberg and Beto-Backed Texas Lawmakers

On the Fourth Day of Christmas, Anti-Gun Reps Gave to Thee: “Red Flag” Gun Confiscation

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NRA-ILA is counting down the legislative lumps of coal that anti-Second Amendment lawmakers in Texas are leaving in gun owners' stockings this year. Dozens of gun control bills pre-filed in advance of the 2021 legislative session are political payback to New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg, BETO “Hell Yeah, I'll Take Your Guns” O'Rourke, and radical leftists who want to ban firearms, defund police and make YOU less safe.

Please support NRA-ILA as we work with gun owners to STAND YOUR GROUND on the Second Amendment in the Texas Legislature next year!

Next up: “Red Flag” gun confiscation orders are so popular with the Bloomberg & BETO allies in the Texas Legislature that with still a month to go before the start of the legislative session, no less than FOUR bills have already been filed on this topic: House Bill 164 by Rep. Terry Meza (D-Irving), House Bill 395 by Rep. Joe Moody (D-El Paso), Senate Bill 84 by Sen. Borris Miles (D-Houston) & Senate Bill 110 by Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas).

These bills establish procedures for courts to issue orders requiring persons deemed dangerous to themselves or others to surrender their firearms and ammunition without due process, according to low evidentiary standards, and with no guarantee that the person will receive any mental health evaluation or treatment.

Due process of law is a bedrock of our constitutional freedoms. The NRA believes that no one should be deprived of a fundamental right without due process. NRA-ILA will oppose and fight these “Red Flag” gun confiscation schemes in the 2021 session of the Texas Legislature.​

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org