Ammo Demand, Message From Federal, CCI, Speer & Remington Pres. Jason Vanderbrink

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)-The President of ammunition manufacturing companies: Federal, CCI, Speer & Remington, Jason Vanderbrink, has a message for ammunition buyers dispelling the rumors about the shortage of ammunition on retail shelves.
“We are making ammunition every minute of every day!”
“We are making all of the ammunition as fast as we can!”
“We are doing our damndest to meet the demand!”
“We know, ammo seems hard to come by right now. But rest assured, we are building and shipping more and more every day—right here in the USA. Check out this video [above] for more details.”
