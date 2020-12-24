USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Jason Hornady, vice president of Hornady Ammunition Manufacturing has a message for ammunition buyers about the shortage of ammunition on retail shelves.

“In March, we were up 86 percent and that did it—the inventory was gone. We literally emptied our building. Since then, the sales increase is back to 15 percent a month because that’s all we can manage. Literally, we make it one day and ship it the next.”

“We understand there is an over demand right now on ammo availability. We are shipping and doing everything we can to get product out the door. We appreciate you as a customer and we appreciate your patience.”