USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Jason Hornady, vice president of Hornady Ammunition Manufacturing has a message for ammunition buyers about the shortage of ammunition on retail shelves.
“In March, we were up 86 percent and that did it—the inventory was gone. We literally emptied our building. Since then, the sales increase is back to 15 percent a month because that’s all we can manage. Literally, we make it one day and ship it the next.”
“We understand there is an over demand right now on ammo availability. We are shipping and doing everything we can to get product out the door. We appreciate you as a customer and we appreciate your patience.”
Shop Ammunition:
- 9mm at Sportsman's Guide
- 9mm at Brownells
- 9mm at Gorilla Ammunition
- 9mm at Optics Planet
- 9mm at Botach Tactical
- 9mm at Primary Arms
- 9mm at Eurooptic.com
- 9mm at Rainier Arms
- 9mm at Sportsman's Warehouse
About Hornady Manufacturing Company
Founded in 1949, Hornady Manufacturing Company is a family-owned business headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Proudly manufacturing products that are “Made in the USA”, by over 300 employees, Hornady Manufacturing is a world leader in bullet, ammunition, reloading tool and accessory design and manufacture.
For further information regarding Hornady products visit the Hornady website.
Get $192 hourly from Google!…Yes this is Authentic since I just got my first payout of $24413 and this was just of a single week… I have also bought my Range Rover Velar right after this payout…It is really cool job I have ever had and you won’t forgive yourself if you do not check it…
=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-= http://www.Paybuzz1.com