Anarchy Outdoors Introduces Performance Upgrades For The Savage 110

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Anarchy Outdoors, a leading industry innovator and supplier of precision rifle components and other high-performance firearm accessories, has introduced two major upgrades for the Savage 10/110 and Axis series rifles, a Threaded Bolt Handle and a Picatinny Scope Base with Bubble Level. The Savage 10/110 and Axis platforms are renown as accurate and affordable rifles. Their design makes it easy for the user to replace or upgrade components to improve ergonomics and performance. These two new products from Anarchy Outdoors are easy to install and make these Savage rifles easier to shoot and more accurate at long range.

Properly fitting the rifle to the shooter is critical to maximizing the accuracy and functionality of any rifle system. The Threaded Bolt Handle is more ergonomic than the factory handle. It is swept back further and places the bolt knob in a position that makes it easier and faster to work the action. The end of the Threaded Bolt Handle also has 5/16”-24TPI threads. This allows a significant degree of customization with any of the Anarchy Outdoors aftermarket bolt knobs with the same threads. Precision machined from 17-4 stainless steel and now available in a satin or black nitride finish, the Threaded Bolt Handles for the Savage 10/110 and Axis has an MSRP of $59.99.

The Anarchy Outdoors Picatinny scope base for the Savage 10/110 and Axis rifles has an integral bubble level that is machined into the back of the rail. This lets the shooter quickly and easily see if their rifle is level before taking a shot. Keeping the rifle level is critical to precision shooting at long range. The base also features a forward slope in either 20MOA or 30MOA. This maximizes the amount of useable elevation adjustment in a riflescope. These new scope bases are precision machined from 7075-T6 aluminum and hard coat anodized matte black and include the mounting hardware. Available for short action receivers, the new Picatinny Scope Base with Bubble Level has an MSRP of $79.99.

About Anarchy Outdoors:

Located in Northern Utah, Anarchy Outdoors was founded in 2015 to be the premier parts and accessories outfitter for demanding shooters who want or need the maximum performance from their firearms. Anarchy Outdoors develops and offers game-changing after-market accessories engineered in-house by experienced professionals as well as offering meticulously curated products from leading manufacturers from around the world. For more information visit www.anarchyoutdoors.com