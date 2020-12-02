AR-15 Gunsmith in a Bag? Wheeler AR-15 Armorer’s Tool Kit Review

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Without getting into a discussion of politics, suffice it to say that the anti-gun folks in the country mislabeled AR-platform rifles as “assault rifles”. Whether on purpose or unintentional, they used the term to malign the rifle for the next 50+ years, ignoring the FACT that AR stood for Armalite Rifle, NOT Assault Rifle.

Over time, AR-platform rifles have been developed with an infinite number of variations, from barrel types, calibers, stocks, and rails. There has never been a firearm in history that allowed the end-user to modify it to where it bore no resemblance to the factory original. AR-platform rifles have truly morphed into the Modern Sporting Rifle (MSR), capable of being tuned, tweaked, and “polished” into a personal piece fitting each users' individual requirements.

With the capability of modifying your AR-platform rifle to suit your personal preferences, it makes sense that you have the proper tools to do the job. Without the proper tools, you wind up paying a gunsmith $50 – $100 to make changes or you wind up possibly damaging a very expensive piece of equipment.

That being said, enter the Wheeler Engineering Delta kit.

Wheeler Engineering Delta Kit

This kit has every tool that you need to either build an AR rifle from the ‘ground up”, or take an existing one apart for a complete cleaning, as well as making the modifications to it that you have been planning on. It even includes the necessary vise to hold your rifle while you work on it. The tools are tough, well designed, and cover all aspects and variations of the AR rifle.

Most kits for the ARs lack one or more tools, usually the vise or the torque wrench. Wheeler includes them both. They even include a chrome-plated steel hammer with nylon and brass heads for punching in/out pins in your gun. Although not cheap, it is worth the investment if you ever plan on making modifications to your MSR.

The specifications of the Wheeler kit are as follows:

AR-15 Armorer’s Vise AR-15 Combo Tool Torque Wrench Upper Vise Block Clamp with Gas Tube Alignment Tool Maintenance Mat with Exploded AR-15 Diagram (this is a “priceless” gem) Pivot Pin & Roll Pin Installation Tool AR Front Sight Tool Delta Ring Tool Strap Wrench AR-15 Bore Guide AR-15 Adjustable Receiver Link .22 22 Cal Bore Brush Bolt Carrier Brush Chamber Brush Magazine/Upper Receiver Brush Nylon Brush Handle Double-ended General Cleaning Brush Cleaning Pick Set



With all of this equipment, it goes without saying that you need a carrying case, AND Wheeler included a very tough one. It is compact and easily taken to the range when needed. The overall price of this kit is $259.99. Considering all of the tools that are included, it is a bargain. And, in case you are worried about DIY with your gun, they have included a very detailed (with pictures) manual on how to use every tool.

That, along with the Maintenance Mat make this kit a must-have for anyone who shoots AR-platform guns.

The Clarys

Jim is a retired USAF Scientist and a combat veteran from the Vietnam era. Mary is a retired NICU nurse who shot F-Class competition before injuring her back. Between them, they have over 100 years experience in hunting and shooting. They have published over 800 articles and reviews, many of which can be read on AmmoLand News.