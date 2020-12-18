ArachniGRIP Offers Holiday Shopping Solutions

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- ArachniGRIP®, creator and manufacturer of the innovative Slide Spider® adhesive slide grip, has a solution for shoppers still searching for the perfect gift.

ArachniGRIP products are the perfect holiday present for shooting enthusiasts and concealed carry permit holders. Whether as a stocking stuffer by itself, or as an accompaniment to a new firearm, an adhesive grip product from ArachniGRIP is a great gift option. The Slide Spider is a peel-and-stick grip for the slide of the firearm for increased grip and function in adverse conditions. In addition to the Slide Spider, the Gunfighter Series provides additional gripping surfaces that fit the forward areas of the slide, the frame flats forward of the ejection port, and the space under the trigger guard. ArachniGRIP also offers numbered magazine base plate grips made from their signature adhesive gripping material.

ArachniGRIP's adhesive grip products are easy to install, extremely durable, and available for most semi-auto pistols. The ArachniGRIP products enable the shooter to gain increased control through a safe and secure hold. They offer additional tactical advantages under challenging operating conditions, including extreme moisture and temperature. In addition, these products aid shooters with weak or weakened hand strength and those with medical conditions such as arthritis. The additional gripping areas afford better safety and control by increasing the ability to charge the pistol, aid in disassembly, clear malfunctions, implement forward press checks and add grip hold reference points to increase accurate follow-up shots.

To find the perfect gift, click here and explore the full line of products available from ArachniGRIP. The Slide Spider slide grips may also be purchased online from Amazon.com or from various authorized retailers.

For more information, please visit www.arachnigrip.com.

About ArachniGRIP®:

ArachniGRIP® was foundedby two lifelong firearms enthusiasts. We are located in Parker, Colorado, at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Our company believes that all shooters should have the advantages of proper equipment and training. Our products and instructional videos are designed to aid shooters in the safe, practical use and control of their firearms.