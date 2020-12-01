Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun & Ammunition Deals page for more savings!

Protect your investment in guns & ammo with SecureIt!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Warehouse has a cyber week sale on the Arctic Shield T4X Backpack in Realtree Xtra for just $39.99 with FREE shipping on orders over $49.00. That is 60% off the $100.00 MSRP.

Arctic Shield T4X Backpack Large main cargo area with internal organizer pocket and storm flap

Piggyback pocket with zippered closure

Top load stuff pocket with adjustable side straps

Zippered side pockets with web loops

Padded 3-D mesh back panel

Adjustable padded 3-D mesh shoulder straps

Chest strap

Padded wings on waist belt

Side pockets on wings

Waist belt fits up to a 60″ waist

D-ring attachment

Web grab handle

Pack is hydration compatible – hose port, hanging toggles, and inside sleeve

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!